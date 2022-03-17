Iowa (5) falls to Richmond (12) in first round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
The Hawkeyes will be playing in front of a sellout crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the second straight game on Friday afternoon. The last time Iowa women’s basketball played at Carver on Feb. 27, it sold out the arena for the first time since 1988. Now, the Hawkeyes are...
PORTLAND, Or. (WEHT) – Hoosier fans were ready for their Cinderella story this year, making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. They packed the University of Dayton Arena to watch the Hoosiers take down Wyoming in the First Four on Tuesday, but after a short turnaround, Indiana was not up […]
The NCAA hosted Second Round pre-game press conferences for No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosts its third consecutive sold-out game Sunday at noon against the Bluejays and the Hawkeyes, who will be competing for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. In...
Two-time IHSA state champion Tony Cassioppi is still searching for his first NCAA national championship for Iowa after he had to rally from a loss in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships to finish in seventh place on Saturday.
Cassioppi, the Iowa junior who came in ranked No. 3 in the nation at 285, won...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - University of Richmond’s men’s basketball team defeated 5 seed Iowa at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. The final score was 67 to 63, with Justin Gilyard and Tyler Burton leading the way for the Spiders. Students, staff and alumni packed into the...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Texas’ Chris Beard has beaten Matt Painter’s Purdue teams twice in the NCAA Tournament. Both times, Beard had the worse-seeded squad. He will try to do it again Sunday when the sixth-seeded Longhorns (22-11) face the third-seeded Boilermakers (28-7) in the second round of the East Region.
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Iowa State’s men’s basketball tournament game in Milwaukee is not a home game, but Cyclone fans are doing their best to make it feel like one. Milwaukee was the closest possible March Madness destination for Iowa State out of the cities hosting the tournament this year. The selection was a relief for […]
Bethune-Cookman baseball came back to beat Jackson State and improve to 2-0 early in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.
The post Bethune-Cookman baseball beats JSU again appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The ninth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles (19-12) meet the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels (24-9) in an NCAA Tournament East Region first-round game on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (3/17/2022) at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Fans can watch the game for free with a trial of Sling or DirecTV Stream.
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - With more than a thousand days since the Quad City Steamwheelers stepped on the TaxSlayer field, Friday night the players will finally come out an extended off season. Before Friday nights game Steamwheeler and Davenport native Keyvan Rudd stopped by to give an update on how...
