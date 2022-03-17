Iowa (5) falls to Richmond (12) in first round of NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness is over for the Iowa men’s basketball team. No. 5 seed Iowa lost to No. 12 seed Richmond, 67-63, in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Four days after the Hawkeyes won their fourth game in four days and earned the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament title, they were stunned in the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Richmond advances to the Round of 32, where it will play No. 4 seed Providence on Saturday.

