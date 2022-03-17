ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Iowa (5) falls to Richmond (12) in first round of NCAA Tournament

By Iowa's News Now
siouxlandnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkeyes fall victim to the first major upset in Round 1 of the...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

‘This is probably the worst game we played all year:’ Iowa bounced in first round of NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness is over for the Iowa men’s basketball team. No. 5 seed Iowa lost to No. 12 seed Richmond, 67-63, in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Four days after the Hawkeyes won their fourth game in four days and earned the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament title, they were stunned in the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Iowa Is Going Viral

The NCAA men’s college basketball tournament saw its first notable upset when No. 12 Richmond eliminated No. 5 Iowa on Thursday. Four days removed from winning the Big Ten tournament, the Hawkeyes shot 6-of-29 from behind the arc in a 67-63 loss to the Spiders. Nobody outside of AP All-American Keegan Murray and sophomore Patrick McCaffery scored more than six points for Iowa.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WEHT/WTVW

Hoosiers fall in first round of NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Or. (WEHT) – Hoosier fans were ready for their Cinderella story this year, making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. They packed the University of Dayton Arena to watch the Hoosiers take down Wyoming in the First Four on Tuesday, but after a short turnaround, Indiana was not up […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Photos: NCAA Second Round women’s basketball press conferences

The NCAA hosted Second Round pre-game press conferences for No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosts its third consecutive sold-out game Sunday at noon against the Bluejays and the Hawkeyes, who will be competing for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. In...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkeyes#Richmond Spiders#Indianapolis#Ncaa Tournament#News Now
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Falls to Richmond in Shocking March Madness Upset, 67-63

After winning the Big Ten Tournament, having another First Team AP All-American, it seemed five-seed Iowa was poised for a run in the NCAA Tournament. Their first-round opponent and 12-seed, the Richmond Spiders had other ideas, defeating the Hawkeyes in a stunning upset, 67-63. "We're resilient," said starting point guard...
IOWA FALLS, IA
Daily Iowan

Instant recap | No. 5 seed Iowa falls to No. 12 seed Richmond in first round of NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness is over for the Iowa men’s basketball team. No. 5 seed Iowa lost to No. 12 seed Richmond, 67-63, in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Four days after the Hawkeyes won their fourth game in four days and earned the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament title, they were stunned in the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Richmond advances to the Round of 32, where it will play No. 4 seed Providence on Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

NCAA East preview: Beard, Painter meet again in March

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Texas’ Chris Beard has beaten Matt Painter’s Purdue teams twice in the NCAA Tournament. Both times, Beard had the worse-seeded squad. He will try to do it again Sunday when the sixth-seeded Longhorns (22-11) face the third-seeded Boilermakers (28-7) in the second round of the East Region.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHO 13

Hilton East? Iowa State fans visit Milwaukee for March Madness matchup

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Iowa State’s men’s basketball tournament game in Milwaukee is not a home game, but Cyclone fans are doing their best to make it feel like one. Milwaukee was the closest possible March Madness destination for Iowa State out of the cities hosting the tournament this year. The selection was a relief for […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
KWQC

Quad City Steamwheelers to take on the Iowa Barnstormers Friday night

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - With more than a thousand days since the Quad City Steamwheelers stepped on the TaxSlayer field, Friday night the players will finally come out an extended off season. Before Friday nights game Steamwheeler and Davenport native Keyvan Rudd stopped by to give an update on how...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy