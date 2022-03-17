ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downriver Golf Course opens Friday

 2 days ago
Parks & Recreation: 311 or 509.755.2489

SPOKANE – One more City golf course is set to open - Downriver Golf Course opens Friday, March 18.

Downriver is just down the river, and just far enough away from everything else. This par 71 course is nestled among tall pines along the Spokane River near Riverside State Park. Gently rolling terrain and views of the river make this a local favorite.

A modified 18-hole course will be played due to the ongoing irrigation renovations, and a 20% discount on greens fees is in place during the work. Please call the pro shop for more details at 509.327.5269. Carts are allowed, and the restaurant is open.

For tee times, please visit SpokaneGolf.org to book online, or call the course at 509.327.5269.

Indian Canyon will share an opening date as soon as it’s known. The Creek at Qualchan and Esmeralda are already open for the season.

About City of Spokane Parks and Recreation

City of Spokane Parks and Recreation stewards nearly 120 properties across 4,000 acres of park land, including manicured parks, conservation lands, aquatic centers, golf courses, sports complexes, and an arboretum. We also offer hundreds of recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities to improve the health and quality of life for our community. Enjoy all your city has to offer by visiting spokaneparks.org. Follow us @SpokaneParks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

-###-

Comments / 0

 

