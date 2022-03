Face masks and weekly COVID-19 testing will no longer be required at Connecticut State Colleges & Universities campuses as of April 4. “Today marks two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. I want to thank all of you for all you have done to support our students and institutions over the last two years and your continued efforts to ensure we have a safe and vibrant spring semester,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said in a message to the school community.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO