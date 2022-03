Spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel felt England paid a heavy price for their only two mistakes on a tough third day at the Kensington Oval.England toiled away for 90 overs in Barbados but managed only three wickets as centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood stiffened West Indian resolve. They will resume on 288 for four, with a deficit of 219 on the books but Brathwaite ready to resume his rearguard on 109 not out.Things began positively for the tourists as Jack Leach cashed in on a loose shot from Shamarh Brooks and Ben Stokes picked up Nkrumah Bonner for...

