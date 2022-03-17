4 fires in Alida area

A grandfather who died after saving his two young grandchildren from a raging house fire has been identified by police.Putnam County resident Jintu Zheng, age 65, of Lake Carmel, was found inside the burning home on Scarsdale Road around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, said the Kent Police.On arrival at…
PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – Yesterday, March 7, 2022, Summers County Sheriffs Department received a confession after an investigation of a fire in the Pipestem area that could have burned out of control. At 12:50 p.m. yesterday, Summers County Sheriff’s Department responded to a brush fire in the Pipestem area, on True Road. It was determined […]
Two decomposed bodies that were tied together have been discovered in a dam, sparking a homicide investigation. The grisly discovery was made by a kayaker paddling in the local waters at Gordonbrook Dam, 21km north of Kingaroy in regional Queensland, at 3:30pm on Saturday. The bodies were floating five metres...
A Nevada woman has issued a plea on TikTok for help to find her missing sister. "I need your help. My sister is missing," Tamara Cartwright said in a video shared on the social platform earlier this week. Cartwright said that her sister, Naomi Irion, has not been seen since...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A kidnapping and an assault with a deadly weapon are under investigation following the alleged taking of a 30-year-old woman Monday morning in central Fresno, according to police. Fresno police officers say they responded to the area of Fresno and Tyler streets after a report of a woman was possibly kidnapped by […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It has been a busy couple of weeks as Pitt County fire crews have responded to between six and 12 brush fires per day over the past couple of weeks. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the vast majority of these fires are caused by people burning vegetation on their […]
A man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after his RV was destroyed in a fire in the Walnut Grove area. The Vancouver Fire Department responded at about 9:30 a.m. to 5211 N.E. 88th St., to find flames showing from the roof of an RV in a nearby parking lot. A man who lived inside was out and walking around when crews arrived, according to department spokesman Jesse Martin. Firefighters kept the blaze contained to the RV, but the resident’s RV and belongings inside were destroyed, Martin said.
The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach. Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks. The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally...
A major emergency brushfire was burning Sunday night in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in Lakeview Terrace, with 95 firefighters battling the flames on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported as 1/4 acre burning at 9:33 p.m. in the 10400 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard,...
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — As we continue to see an alarming amount of fires in the area over the past couple of weeks, Vanceboro saw a pretty large one on Monday afternoon. Crews from nine different departments worked to fight the fire and managed to contain it by early Monday evening. The fire broke out […]
Firefighters doused three residentials fires in the metro area early Saturday morning — two in Aurora and one in Arvada. In Aurora, firefighters put down a fire in the 11000 block of East Archer Place, according to a 2:30 a.m. tweet by Aurora Fire Rescue. Firefighters contained the fire to one unit of a multiresidential building. Two people were displaced.
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Some firefighters in Connecticut found themselves inside an operating room, working to help free a woman whose hand had gotten stuck in a meat grinder. In a Facebook post, the New Haven Fire Department Engine 8 said firefighters were called to Yale Hospital to assist an orthopedic surgeon in removing the grinder. Three firefighters worked with the medical team in the operating room to successfully remove it.
The body of an 18-year-old man has been recovered from water at a country park in East Dunbartonshire. Emergency services were called out to Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow shortly after 18:00 on Saturday. Police vehicles, ambulances and fire service rescue boats were seen attending the incident. Police Scotland said...
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta fire crews put out a fire in a parking garage in Buckhead that created a smoke plume that could be seen from miles away Sunday morning, an Atlanta Fire Rescue Department spokesperson said. Initial reports were that a car was on fire, but that has...
