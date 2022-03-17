4 fires in Alida area

A man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after his RV was destroyed in a fire in the Walnut Grove area. The Vancouver Fire Department responded at about 9:30 a.m. to 5211 N.E. 88th St., to find flames showing from the roof of an RV in a nearby parking lot. A man who lived inside was out and walking around when crews arrived, according to department spokesman Jesse Martin. Firefighters kept the blaze contained to the RV, but the resident’s RV and belongings inside were destroyed, Martin said.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO