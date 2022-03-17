UPDATE: Water break repairs to be completed and streets opened

ROSEDALE, MD—A water main break in the Rosedale area has left several residents without water. The Department of Public Works reported that a water valve has ruptured in the 6600-block of Kelly Ann Way (21237). Thirty customer and two hydrants are currently without service. Repairs are under way, according to DPW. Photo via Pixabay The post Water main break reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.

