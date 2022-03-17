UPDATE: Water break repairs to be completed and streets opened

Butler Street between the 62nd Street Bridge and 57th Street in Upper Lawrenceville will be closed for at least a week because of damage caused by a 42-inch water main break Thursday afternoon, officials said. The break flooded the street as well as several nearby buildings. Pittsburgh Water & Sewer...
CROWN POINT — Crown Point Public Works crews spent 15 hours repairing a water main break on South Indiana Avenue and Catherine Street on Monday. Crews were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. Monday and worked through the night until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. In an email to The Times, Public Works...
Portions of Butler Street in Upper Lawrenceville will remain closed for a week, officials said Friday, as crews repair a water main break that has caused detours through a major roadway. The street is closed between the 62nd Street Bridge and 57th Street until March 18 as Pittsburgh Water &...
In this episode, we talk about upgrade plans at the water plant, upcoming property reassessment, the town’s Complete Streets program, work finishing at the box turf field soon and a lot more. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to...
ROSEDALE, MD—A water main break in the Rosedale area has left several residents without water. The Department of Public Works reported that a water valve has ruptured in the 6600-block of Kelly Ann Way (21237). Thirty customer and two hydrants are currently without service. Repairs are under way, according to DPW. Photo via Pixabay
The post Water main break reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
LAPLACE — More than just a beautification effort, the Airline and Main Complete Streets Project is the first step in St. John the Baptist Parish’s long-term plan to reduce flood risk. azsOfficials gathered Thursday to break ground on the project, which features cyclist paths, a green median and...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A water main break temporarily caused a delay for drivers in the city of Allentown on Thursday. Lehigh Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Jr Dr. & Auburn Street. The Lehigh County Authority reports crews worked to repair a 6” water main...
Comments / 0