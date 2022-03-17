Copy & Taste: Lucky Charm Sugar Cookies For St. Patrick's Day

If you loved those packaged pudding cups as a kid, you’ll be excited to learn that making your own homemade pudding is easier than you might think. The simple, no-bake dessert is creamy, comforting, and perfect for serving after an easy family dinner. Here, you’ll find pudding recipes in all different flavors including vanilla, butterscotch, and lemon-coconut. You can keep things simple by serving them in bowls (with a bit of whipped cream) or get creative with your pudding by turning them into beautiful trifle recipes. Whether you’re craving a chocolate dessert or something more fruity, ahead you’ll find a pudding recipe that’s right for you.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO