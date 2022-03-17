Greg Norman, Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf aiming for $500 million for global media rights, according to a report

Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

We don’t yet know who will actually compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series but we have learned the locations of the eight-event schedule for 2022.

Now there’s word that the rival start-up is talking with media companies about locking in television and streaming rights. In a report by Front Office Sports, the circuit, headed up by Greg Norman, is hoping to land $500 million for its global media rights.

“Streaming platforms, particularly the Netflixes, the Amazons, the Apples, are truly global. That’s one path we could pursue,” said Sean Bratches, a former ESPN executive and LIV Golf’s chief commercial officer.

Bratches also said the group may pursue a bidding process for each country, claiming there is “interest across the board.”

The report is short on specifics but LIV also claims to have a “short list” including three “interesting names” in regards to a potential announcing team.

In March 2020, the PGA Tour agreed to nine-year extensions to re-up with current media partners CBS, NBC and ESPN worth $7 billion. That deal runs from 2022 through 2030.