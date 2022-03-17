ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Greg Norman, Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf aiming for $500 million for global media rights, according to a report

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZC8A_0eiSfkRc00
Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

We don’t yet know who will actually compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series but we have learned the locations of the eight-event schedule for 2022.

Now there’s word that the rival start-up is talking with media companies about locking in television and streaming rights. In a report by Front Office Sports, the circuit, headed up by Greg Norman, is hoping to land $500 million for its global media rights.

“Streaming platforms, particularly the Netflixes, the Amazons, the Apples, are truly global. That’s one path we could pursue,” said Sean Bratches, a former ESPN executive and LIV Golf’s chief commercial officer.

Bratches also said the group may pursue a bidding process for each country, claiming there is “interest across the board.”

The report is short on specifics but LIV also claims to have a “short list” including three “interesting names” in regards to a potential announcing team.

In March 2020, the PGA Tour agreed to nine-year extensions to re-up with current media partners CBS, NBC and ESPN worth $7 billion. That deal runs from 2022 through 2030.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

‘He did make a mistake’: Greg Norman reacts to Phil Mickelson controversy

Few storylines have dominated the golf world in 2022 like the saga of the Saudi-funded golf league. For months, tidbits of information have slowly leaked out, giving us an idea of what the future might hold for the breakaway tour, but for the most part the narrative has been dominated by speculation.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith has NO INTEREST in compatriot Greg Norman's Saudi Golf League

Fresh off landing his biggest victory to date, new Players champion Cam Smith has declared his allegiance to the PGA Tour in light of his compatriot Greg Norman formally introducing a new Saudi-backed golf league this week. Smith, who landed a narrow one-shot victory at The Players Championship at TPC...
GOLF
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Greg Norman addresses Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments

————— Thank’s to our official sponsor Dewars. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Spun

Look: Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Message On Monday

The wife of Brittney Griner has posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram. It was revealed on Saturday that Griner was being detained in Russia due to an incident at the airport in Moscow. Russian officials detained Griner because they found hashish oil in her luggage, per the New York...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Espn#Front Office Sports#Amazons#Apples#The Pga Tour#Cbs#Nbc
GolfWRX

Former PGA Tour pro leaves golf behind to become a Deputy Sheriff

Tour players come and go. Some pursue other sports. Some (for example, Gabriela Ruffels) come to golf via a completely different career sport. Few, if any, have gone from PGA tour player to law enforcement. With a best of 9th at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, he may not be the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas reacts to Tiger Woods dressing as Batman at Comic Con

Justin Thomas heads into the Valspar Championship upbeat despite a "weird" week at The Players Championship. Thomas his sixth PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort this week off the back of a T33 finish at TPC Sawgrass. One thing that stood out as he attempted to defend his title was...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Issues Statement On Rumored Release

Over the last few years WWE has released quite a few WWE Superstars due to budget cuts, and some of the names that the company released were definitely surprising. Apparently there is a rumor making the rounds claiming that former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin has been released from WWE, but that’s not the case. Benjamin recently took to Twitter and confirmed that the rumors are false when he posted the following statement:
WWE
Tennis World Usa

Valspar Championship, how to watch on TV

The Valspar Championship begins Thursday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world. Among those scheduled to compete include Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. Here's everything you need to know to follow...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Tennis World Usa

Saudi-backed golf league – 7 big changes

The series, which is scheduled to begin on June 9 in London and conclude on Oct. 30, is planning to host eight events in 2022. The series will form what LIV Golf calls “the building blocks of a next-generation golf experience”. “In many ways, we are a start-up,”...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Greg Norman skirts tough questions on funding, Phil: 'I’m not getting into this political dialogue'

On the heels of the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ schedule release, Greg Norman isn’t ready to reveal further details. Appearing on Gary Williams’ Five Clubs Podcast, Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, fielded several tough questions about the Saudi-backed golf league, including names of players who had committed or signed contracts, when the first tournament field would be announced, Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments and if Norman was concerned at all about where the investment money was coming from.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods: "Everything must be earned"

During the Hall of Fame induction, Tiger Woods spoke of all the sacrifices his parents made. “Nothing ever going to be given to you,” Woods added. “Everything is going to be earned. If you don’t go out there and put in the work, you don’t put in the...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Another Rival Golf League on its way

Recently the PGA Tour has had its hands full pushing against the proposed Saudi golf league, of which Hall of Famer, Australian Greg Norman, is the CEO. Meanwhile, the Premier Golf League has been working quietly behind the scenes to garner support. The Premier Golf League presents an alternative format...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy