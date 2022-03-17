Mystery/Thriller Book Club

Not Today(cover art from the publisher) Not Today, by David E. Feldman, tells the story of corruption in Beach City, and the unlikely heroine who takes it on. Dora, an unusual heroine, doesn’t mind being called a garbage man. Dora’s a huge woman, and unapologetic about her size, with strong muscles and a soft heart. I enjoyed getting to know this really unusual character. Dora turns the setbacks and sadness of her past into both a zest for life and into her MMA hobby. Dora would be happy collecting garbage by day and relaxing with her wife, Franny, at night, but she’s pulled into the investigation when Franny receives creepy anonymous calls.
A 'shelfie' is a selfie of you with your bookshelf or books behind you – we love seeing your book collections!. To send in your selfie, click on the CBBC Uploader Button Below and make sure to tell us about your favourite books!. Your picture could be shown on...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Jennifer Austin: This was a fun, easy read. If you need a "breather" in between longer, heavier reads, this book is great. If you're looking for a true murder mystery - this isn't it. You won't be turning the pages to figure out "whodunnit." But you will find yourself engrossed in the development of the main character. Her traits, which seem like liabilities in the beginning of the book, work to her advantage by the end. Happy reading!
Ellen Saint knows she isn’t wrong, but then how could she be right? After all, the man she just spotted, Kieran Watts, can’t possibly be alive. That’s because two years ago she killed him. And so begins "The Heights," the latest page-turner by bestselling author Louise Candlish,...
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.
Why weren’t women allowed to act in Shakespeare’s plays? – Anastasia, Herdon, Virginia, 15
The role of Desdemona, the devoted, loving wife murdered by her husband in “Othello,” wasn’t performed by a woman until 1660 – about six decades after Shakespeare wrote the play. This is because when Shakespeare was writing for the early modern stage, young men and boys performed all the women’s parts.
Numerous English theatergoers considered seeing women on the public stage for the...
Comments / 0