Mystery/Thriller Book Club

Not Today(cover art from the publisher) Not Today, by David E. Feldman, tells the story of corruption in Beach City, and the unlikely heroine who takes it on. Dora, an unusual heroine, doesn’t mind being called a garbage man. Dora’s a huge woman, and unapologetic about her size, with strong muscles and a soft heart. I enjoyed getting to know this really unusual character. Dora turns the setbacks and sadness of her past into both a zest for life and into her MMA hobby. Dora would be happy collecting garbage by day and relaxing with her wife, Franny, at night, but she’s pulled into the investigation when Franny receives creepy anonymous calls.

13 DAYS AGO