Pasadena, CA

Panda Express Brings Fried Chicken Sandwich Wars to A New Level with Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

By Aly Walansky
Food Network
 3 days ago

The fried chicken battle has been hot and heavy the last few years, with everything from the Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich to the Wendy’s spicy nuggets taking center stage. But every time we begin to think this trend has run its course, someone goes and ups the ante!....

