Panda Express Brings Fried Chicken Sandwich Wars to A New Level with Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

There’s tasty things between bread. And then there’s Sam Sandwiches. This Algerian street food spot inside Shepherd’s Bush Market is making some of the best sandwiches around. There’s a simple menu with five meats to choose from, including lamb’s liver, merguez, marinated chicken, and a fish fillet. And while all of the sandwiches are great, our favourites are the chicken and the minced meat. You’ll find regulars appearing out of nowhere and leaving with hefty sandwiches to-go, and you can watch as your meat of choice is fried to order. Harissa and mayonnaise is brushed onto the bread, and each sandwich is topped off with chips, a fried egg, and salad. They’re generously filled, and make a great lunch. And once you try one, trust us, you’ll be back to taste everything on the menu.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO