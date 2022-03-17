New York City FC signs Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira

West Ham will face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Rangers were drawn against Braga. The Hammers will host the Ligue 1 side in the first leg at the London Stadium before facing a trip to France the following week. If the Premier League side advance, they could play Barcelona in the semi-finals after they were selected in the same half of the draw. Barcelona, the favourites for the competition, were drawn with Frankfurt while RB Leipzig will play Atalanta. Europa League draw LIVE: Full fixtures and latest reactionWest Ham knocked out six-time Europa League winners Sevilla after...
