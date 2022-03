Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTC:SBUDD) (TSXV:SUGR) expanded the company’s product portfolio in British Columbia with the launch of Bahama Blizzard #11. Created through the mixing of Caribbean Cooler and Jet Fuel Gelato, Bahama Blizzard #11 has triangle-shaped, olive green buds with purple undertones, dark amber airs and rich crystal-like trichomes. Consumers can expect well-defined aromas such as sweet pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel notes. Total THC will range between 210-260mg/g and a total terpene profile of between two to four percent.

ECONOMY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO