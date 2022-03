This hotel has been in Bozeman for so long and is a staple of the most exciting streets in the past few years. I was on the phone last night with my sister, and she told me that a few of her friends are coming into Bozeman next week, and the hotel they booked didn't ring any bells. They are staying at The Sapphire Motel, which drew a blank, so I looked it up, and The Sapphire Motel took over the Royal 7 Hotel on 7th Avenue.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO