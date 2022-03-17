ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State basketball: scouting keys against Davidson basketball

By Cory Linsner
 2 days ago
In preparation for Michigan State’s round of 64 clash with the Davidson Wildcats, it was time for Spartan fans to get to know the Wildcats. I myself did the best I could to get a read on what Davidson was going to bring to the table in this game. After watching over half of the games Davidson has played this season, this is what I found myself thinking about the game and what Michigan State is going to need to do to take out the Wildcats and move on to the round of 32.

Michigan State won’t have a transition offense because Davidson likes to get back on defense and not crash the offensive glass, so half-court offense has to be clicking for the Spartans.

Obviously, one offensive key we know – AJ has to find a way to beat Foster Loyer on offense and driving the lane, something Loyer struggles with.

Davidson is not good when the opposing PG drives on Loyer because of his defensive deficiencies causing the Wildcat D to collapse the paint a lot, leaving the corner and wing 3’s to be open.

Max Christie is going to be physically more gifted than anyone guarding him on Davidson, so he will be able to get to the rack with dribble penetration, which will be welcomed. Truthfully, their defense is not great and dribble-drive penetration gives them fits, so I really hope to see a lot of that.

Defensive

Davidson runs amazing offense and sets. I would equate their offensive execution to videos of “how to coach” beginner coaches will watch. A lot of screens, a lot of back cuts, getting shooters open with screens.

The positive for MSU here? They don’t drive the lane and use dribble penetration and isolation a lot in their offense – which is something MSU has really struggled with. The Spartans defense loves to overhelp inside on the drive leaving them vulnerable to the kick-out 3.

Defensively MSU HAS to switch everything. MSU has the athletes to guard every position they have, and if they don’t switch – Davidson wil just screen the MSU team to their demise and make MSU run in circles.

Rebounding shouldn’t be a problem, Davidson doesn’t crash the offensive glass, they usually send 4 guys back on D after a shot goes up. So worries about MSU’s rebounding problems are not that strong right now.

Davidson also has 5 guys shooting 40+% from 3, so being disciplined on the 3 point line will be huge. SInce they aren’t good drivers MSU will have to be focused all game guarding the 3 because their shooters don’t need much room at all to get a shot off.

In my opinion, their best player is a wing, Hyunjung Lee, this guy doesn’t miss often and uses screens beautifully, Max and Jaden Akins have to key in on this guy.

They also only have one center (who was the A-10 POY), so MSU’s three bigs will have to be on their game inside, because they will be one on one a lot.

Michigan State will have their hands full on the defensive end of the floor.

Key to Winning

Ultimately, if MSU keeps them from going nuclear from 3, they should be alright to win. Davidson is not very good when you run them off the 3-point line. I think Davidson is going to struggle with the Spartans size and speed. As long as MSU plays tough to pair with their athleticism, Davidson won’t like it too much. Stay disciplined on the perimeter, along with AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker stay strong offensively and I see Michigan State moving on.

