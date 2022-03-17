ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

2 killed, 2 injured injured in shooting on Florida transit bus

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSKNr_0eiSADgg00
WPLG

(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Two people are dead and another two injured after a shooting on a public transit bus in Florida, police said.

Another three people were injured in a car crash connected to the incident in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. on a Broward County Transit bus. The bus driver heard "several gunshots" and pulled into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, according to acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez.

"The bus driver's quick actions to pull into the police station saved lives," Alvarez said at a briefing.

The driver forced the bus past another vehicle to get into the parking lot, resulting in the car crash, the chief said. The three people injured in the crash were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Within an hour of reporting the incident, police said the suspected shooter was in custody. The suspect surrendered to an officer, according to Alvarez.

"We do not believe there to be any further threat to the public," the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said on Twitter.

The motive is unclear at this time.

All witnesses are being questioned as part of the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Video: Officer used stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, video footage shows. The man wound up facing additional charges of resisting arrest and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDBO

Autocorrect error triggers police response in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police swarmed an office and event space in Pittsburgh with guns drawn, but the call turned out to be a misunderstanding. Police told WPXI a caller received a text from a friend inside a building that was meant to say, “fire alarm,” but instead read “firearm.” When the friend did not respond to texts following the initial text, the caller dialed 911.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDBO

Atlanta woman shot dead in dispute over bowling ball

In what police are calling “truly an atrocity,” an Atlanta woman has been shot to death after she got into an argument over a bowling ball. The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Metro Fun Center bowling alley, where the 31-year-old victim “lost her life as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” says Atlanta Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk. “We talk about conflict resolution time and time again -- and once again this is an escalating dispute in which a young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WDBO

Indiana teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A high school teacher in Indiana is facing charges after police say he punched a student in the face while breaking up a fight. Danny Lively, 57, teaches social studies at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to court documents, Lively stepped in between two students who were having an argument in a school hallway on March 7, WANE reported. Investigators said Lively pushed one of the students with his left hand, and when the student swatted it away, he delivered a right-handed punch to the students face.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WDBO

Mother, neighbors break down door to rescue kidnapped child

TIGARD, Ore. — A 56-year-old Oregon man is in jail and facing kidnapping charges after police said he abducted a child playing outside. In a Facebook post, Tigard police said the 7-year-old child was playing outside Wednesday evening when a man grabbed the child and took him to his own apartment, where he locked the door. Police said the mother saw the abduction and immediately ran after the suspect and her son.
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Transit Bus#Public Transit#Broward County Transit#Bus Driver#Twitter#Abc Audio
WDBO

Arkansas deputy convicted in teen's death, gets year in jail

CABOT, Ark. — (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy was convicted Friday of negligent homicide and sentenced to a year in jail for fatally shooting an unarmed white teenager whose death last year drew the attention of national civil rights leaders. Jurors acquitted Michael Davis of the more...
CABOT, AR
WDBO

Prosecutor: Don't name Michigan teen during parents' trial

A prosecutor is asking a judge to rule that a Michigan teen charged in a fatal school shooting shouldn't be named in court during his parents' separate criminal trial. Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed a motion Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court requesting that Ethan Crumbley's name not be spoken openly in court or used in writing in the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
56K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy