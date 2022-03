Owen Ewton threw a two-hitter, allowing an unearned run to go with 11 strikeouts and two walks, as Denison run-ruled Princeton, 12-1, in five innings in District 10-5A action at DHS. Ty Kirkbride was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Canaan Farley Jr. singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Jack Aleman singled, drove in two and scored, Drew Meek doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Zane Bellows singled,...

DENISON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO