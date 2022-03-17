ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3/17/22 Open Phones Followed by Truck on Ice Winners

Cover picture for the articleOpen phone discussion centers around covid...

PC Gamer

Russian warehouse heist of $38,000 in GPUs ends badly for thieves

Three workers at Wildberries, a Russian online retailer, gingerly made off with nearly $38,000 worth of Geforce RTX 3070 Ti video cards from one of its warehouses, according to Mash via videocardz. The trio was later apprehended after a pawn shop owner suspected that the goods they were trying to unload were stolen and called the police.
The Blade

Monday Memories: Early bird? Which is the real harbinger of Spring?

A glimpse of a robin’s red breast used to be the gold standard for the first sign of spring. Not anymore – the yellow-gold of the daffodil sprouting in the garden is a much more reliable indicator. In this 1966 Blade archive photo, a robin plucks a worm from the soil under the cover of the flower. That year, Blade columnist Don Wolfe put out a call to readers to report robin sightings.
Indy100

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
