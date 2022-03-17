ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Collins getting second opinion on foot, finger injuries

By Rory Maher
 2 days ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said power forward John Collins is seeking a second opinion on his foot and finger injuries, according to Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McMillan said it’s still up in the air as to whether Collins will miss extended time with the injuries. “We really don’t know. He’s going to get checked out and get more information for himself as well as for the organization and we’ll see what happens when we get that information,” McMillan said, per Spencer.

Through 54 games this season, Collins is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on .526/.364/.793 shooting. However, he struggled mightily after returning following a seven-game absence due to the right foot strain, averaging just 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds on .359/.125/.778 shooting in four games (24.7 minutes).

Collins has missed three straight games and 10 of the last 14 for Atlanta. The right finger injury is a more recent development, incurred during the brief four-game return.

Collins played an important role in helping the Hawks reach last year’s Eastern Conference finals, but the team has been very inconsistent this season. The Hawks are currently 34-35, 10th in the East. They trail the Hornets by a half-game for the ninth seed.

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

