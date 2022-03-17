ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche auctioning new 'Sally' 911 to help Ukraine

By Gary Gastelu
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has a unique 20th birthday celebration planned. The automaker is creating a new 911 inspired by the character Sally Carrera from the film "Cars" in collaboration with Pixar and will auction it...

www.fox13news.com

MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Imported 1987 Ford Falcon Ute With 5.0L V8 Swap Up For Auction

It isn’t uncommon for vehicles originally sold overseas to make their way to the U.S. and find new homes via online auctions or classified ads, but the vast majority of Ford Falcon models we come across have not been imported to America. However, that isn’t the case with this very cool 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that’s currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids. The Australian-spec pickup hasn’t been listed for long, but it has already attracted quite a few bids and for good reason.
BUYING CARS
racer.com

Porsche first to test new spec prototype ERS

Important progress has been made with the new-for-2023 LMDh and GTP models, with the first example of the spec energy recovery system that will be used in every car recently debuting on-track. RACER has learned Porsche’s five-day test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain that took place in mid-February also...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan, Urus To Get Two Versions Soon As Final ICE-Only Cars

Tucked away in a press release about how 2021 was Lamborghini's best year ever in terms of sales and profitability is news about fresh products. In the coming months, the Huracan and SUV will each get two new versions to "conclude the age of internal combustion engines." That may sound alerting, but the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are referring to the end of the line for ICE-only cars.
CARS
CNET

Check Out How Porsche and Pixar Are Creating a Modern Sally Carrera 911

It will be painted in the same blue as the movie character and feature rad turbo twist wheels. Proceeds from the auction will go to Girls Inc. to provide long-term education programs for girls in the US, as well as to UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, to support kids and their families affected by the war in Ukraine.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Production Shuts Down Temporarily Due To Ukraine Invasion

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretches through the second week, supply chain issues already hampered by the semiconductor shortage are causing additional problems for some automakers. As a result, Porsche is temporarily halting production at some locations, and it could eventually affect all models. Last week, we reported on automotive...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Porsche, Pixar Are Building a Real-Life Sally Carrera from 'Cars'

Pixar has a knack for bringing inanimate objects to life. Starting with the studio's first feature, Toy Story, it's been able to create vivid, lovable characters out of everyday objects. No movie franchise flexed that muscle like Cars, a series entirely devoid of humans. In it, Pixar brought a 2002 Porsche 911 named Sally Carrera to life through animation. Now, with the help of Porsche, they're turning the animated character into a real-life car.
CARS
Robb Report

12 Pristine Ferraris Spanning 40 Years of Production Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Ferrari enthusiasts, take note: A band of beautiful Prancing Horses is up for auction. Bring a Trailer has teamed up with Texas-based dealership DriverSource to sell 12 pristine manual Ferraris over the next few weeks, all of which feature the marque’s signature gated shifter. The aptly named Gated Collection, which is comprised of road cars built between 1971 and 2005, illustrates the growth of the nameplate across four decades of production. You can expect both classic and contemporary rides, with an array of engines and cylinder counts. Coincidentally, the oldest and newest cars in the collection...
BUYING CARS
hypebeast.com

Marina Abramović Hosts Ukraine Benefit Auction

Three winners will be photographed in the artist’s current exhibition, “Performative” at Sean Kelly Gallery. Marina Abramović has joined the growing list of artists protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In conjunction with Sean Kelly Gallery and photographer Marco Anelli, the acclaimed Serbian conceptual artist is holding a benefit auction with 100% of proceeds benefitting Direct Relief’s Ukraine repsone effort.
VISUAL ART
motor1.com

Matador MH2 Hydrogen supercar walkaround video shows us the future of supercars

What is the future of supercars? Well, if we have anything to say about it, we hope they look like the new Matador MH2 Hydrogen Supercar. This innovative new supercar concept is currently being showcased at the Slovakian Expo Pavilion in Dubai where onlookers can see this innovative new car in the flesh. The Matador MH2 is Slovakia’s first hydrogen powered car, which represents a massive step forward in car design.
CARS
The Independent

Rare Star Wars poster to be auctioned in aid of Ukraine

A rare Star Wars poster is set to be sold at auction, with the proceeds going towards helping those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.The artwork, which was produced for the first Star Wars film in 1977 by the brothers Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, depicts characters Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. It is expected to fetch between £5,000 and £7,000. The poster only received a limited release and was later replaced by a more commercial version.Described as “one of the rarest posters ever”, the owners are giving fans a chance to buy the poster by setting its reserve at just...
CHARITIES
Top Speed

Confirmed: The Porsche 718 Goes All-Electric in 2025!!

It’s been two years since Porsche’s R&D Chief, Michael Steiner, told us that the electric 718 wouldn’t happen anytime soon, and in the time since then, there have been some developments. A year after his statement, we learned that Porsche was still undecided about what to do, but eventually we learned that an electric 718 Boxster Concept was going to be revealed “sometime soon.” With rumors floating around about the electric 718 since 2019 and the assumption that it would be based on the Mission R Concept, we’re happy to report that Porsche has finally confirmed that the 718 EV is happening. But, you might not want to get too excited just yet.
CARS
WWD

Artsy Benefit Auction to Support Humanitarian Relief in Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. To aid humanitarian relief in Ukraine, artist Marina Abramović and the Sean Kelly Gallery are working with the leading online art marketplace, Artsy, to host a benefit auction from March 17 until March 25. Artsy’s chief executive officer, Mike Steib, said the company is proud to partner with Kelly and Abramović as a way to use the marketplace as host of the auction, saying they will “raise much-needed funds to support the Ukrainian people. Notably, 100 percent of the proceeds from the auction will go to Direct Relief’s emergency response to aid Ukraine.”More from...
CHARITIES
PC Gamer

Russian warehouse heist of $38,000 in GPUs ends badly for thieves

Three workers at Wildberries, a Russian online retailer, gingerly made off with nearly $38,000 worth of Geforce RTX 3070 Ti video cards from one of its warehouses, according to Mash via videocardz. The trio was later apprehended after a pawn shop owner suspected that the goods they were trying to unload were stolen and called the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Porsche to build out its own network of EV charging stations

The plan, which was revealed during the company’s annual meeting, comes as Porsche prepares to expand its EV portfolio beyond the Taycan to at least two more models, the Macan and 718, by 2025. The first Porsche-branded charging locations will be built in high-demand areas beginning next year in...
CARS

