Washington County Burn Ban 3/5/22 Rescinded 3/17/22

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. Biden will first travel...
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
Russia’s "terror" unleashed on the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, this month will be "remembered for centuries to come," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted Sunday. Zelenskyy’s remarks came in his latest video statement to Ukraine’s citizens, The Associated Press reported. The remarks coincided with Sunday reports that Russian...
(CNN) — Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins was among the individuals shot and killed in an early Saturday morning shooting that left one more person dead and three others injured, Norfolk, Virginia, police said. She was 25. Jenkins was leaving a downtown Norfolk restaurant,...
BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland closed Monday as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure. Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the...
As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, many industries have sanctioned Russia, including Hollywood. Although Russia isn’t a leading market for Hollywood, it was one of the top six box office markets worldwide in revenue in 2021, according to Statista. And over the years, celebs have met with Russian President Vladimir...
Comments / 0