ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Cruise will be honored at Cannes Film Festival before premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was previously reported that Top Gun: Maverick will finally land at the Cannes Film Festival, but now Deadline is reporting the star himself, Tom Cruise, will be the focus of...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Tom Cruise’s birth chart reveals the sexy secrets of Hollywood’s ‘Top Gun’

Whether you respect him or detest him, few figures have been quite as famous — or polarizing — in modern Hollywood than Tom Cruise. As one of the greatest movie icons of the past three decades, he has ascended to the throne of glory and infamy in equal measure. Possessing a nearly infinite sense of bravado, his ego, sex appeal and charisma has brought him the attention of the entire world. Catapulted to fame with shocking death-defying stunts in action film franchises like “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible,” his image as a hero and savior is something he began to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Person
Miles Teller
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Becomes Cannes Film Festival’s Official Partner

The austere French film festival that famously banned selfies from the red carpet has joined forces with the cellphone app that got grown men dancing the Renegade. TikTok has become the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, in an alliance likely to burnish the brands of both organizations.More from The Hollywood ReporterNiv Sultan Hits Paris Fashion Week and Talks 'Tehran' Season 2: "The Danger is Way Bigger"Universal's 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' to Open Annecy Animation FestivalCairo Film Festival Head Mohamed Hefzy Stepping Down After Four Years Cannes is looking to tap into TikTok’s billion-strong user base by supplying exclusive backstage...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Abc Audio
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP
Footwear News

Venus Williams Shines in White Gown and Dazzling Sandals at Producers Guild Awards

Click here to read the full article. Venus Williams popped at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The tennis legend arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with numerous stars, including Kristen Stewart, Kerry Washington and sister Serena Williams. While hitting the red carpet, Williams posed with her sister and “King Richard” star Will Smith in a sleek white Atelier Versace. The strapless number featured an angular neckline and side ribbing, creating a corset-esque effect. The streamlined number, complete with thigh-high slits, was paired with sparkling David Yurman earrings and rings for a glamorous finish. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Bad Boys LA star Kerrion Franklin is the son of a famous Gospel singer

Kerrion Franklin joins The Zeus Network‘s line-up for Bad Boys LA. After just one episode, viewers have already realised how much he resembles a particular Gospel singer – and the truth is, that man is his father. Alongside reality star Milan Christopher, celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright, and influencers...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Jessica Chastain says she will skip the Oscars red carpet if necessary to support her Tammy Faye makeup team

Jessica Chastain has said she is willing to skip the Oscars red carpet in order to support the makeup artists of The Eyes of Tammy Faye.The Academy has attracted widespread criticism following its announcement in February to slash eight categories from the live broadcast.During this year’s ceremony, the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound will be presented off the air.Chastain – who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye – has said that she will be there to support...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy