ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Debate Erupts Over Removing Lucky Charms Mascot For Insensitive Imagery

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELuSm_0eiRp9ht00

In light of St. Patrick’s Day, people are debating on whether or not the Lucky Charms mascot is racist. Everyone can remember the Lucky Charms mascot on the front of the cereal box or on their TV screens—the stereotypical leprechaun with red hair wearing all green and a shamrock on his hat.

However, some people are beginning to think it’s a bit racist—an ethnic stereotype, at best.

Is the Lucky Charms mascot actually racist?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPGiG_0eiRp9ht00
Lucky Charms / General Mills/Wikipedia

“I would say that if Leprechauns existed, and did not all look like him, then yes, it would be. Otherwise, no, it is just a cartoon character,” one person says, adding, “Leprechauns are not real. Is Count Chocula racist? Is Cap’n Crunch racist? Is Tony the Tiger racist? No. Neither is Lucky.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Buh8n_0eiRp9ht00
The original debate question posted on Quora / Quora

Another person says, “It’s not a racist caricature, it’s more a xenophobic or an ethic discriminatory caricature. Sadly, this happens regularly in regards to Irish people and what people convey as Irish culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A236M_0eiRp9ht00
People debate on Lucky Charms mascot / Quora

Others think it’s just a bunch of nonsense. “By simply changing the individual, you see this brutally clear. According to these responses, Aunt Jemima is not a racist caricature either. Liberal hypocrisy, truly, has no boundaries, for it justifies and can justify any posture it pleases.” They concluded with, “When you break it down to the core, the Irish aren’t offended by anything; “they aren’t whiners.””

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WS5zM_0eiRp9ht00
People debate over Lucky Charms mascot / Quora

Some people are totally understanding of how times have changed, and that even innocent stereotypes are not “acceptable” in this day and age. Someone writes, “More “ethnic” than “racist”, and it’s a national stereotype more than anything. But, yes, it’s a silly stereotype of the sort that was once common, but really isn’t acceptable anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t21Pg_0eiRp9ht00
People debate over Lucky Charms mascot / Quora

Lucky Charms breakfast cereal produced by General Mills first hit store shelves in 1964 by product developer John Holahan. However, Lucky, the cereal’s mascot, was created a year prior in ’63, his voice supplied by the late voice actor Arthur Anderson until 1992. He’s also been voiced by Eric Bauza, Tex Brashear, Jason Graae, Doug Preis, and Daniel Ross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBWiG_0eiRp9ht00
Vintage Lucky Charms / Roadsidepictures/Flickr

Comments / 1313

tenyen camp
1d ago

I stand crying with the poor leprechauns.... my best friend is one and he said his whole family is afraid to come out of the box sometimes for fear of people petting them on the head, or following them for gold. Come on people, have some empathy for these wee little people. I STAND WITH LEPRECHAUNS!!!.. Next week it’s the poor Morton salt girl we wokers need to save.

Reply(56)
872
Good Ole Mrs Wilson
1d ago

OMG, having a leprechaun mascot is not racist, all those offended need to look in the mirror and realize they are the problem not the Leprechaun.

Reply(48)
702
Superman717
1d ago

As a person of Irish descent, I’m offended that people think we Irish are too sensitive to appreciate a good mascot. Geez, WTF

Reply(26)
896
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bauza
Person
Jason Graae
Nashville News Hub

Pastor, who performed thousands of baptisms, used one wrong word for decades; now they are considered invalid and thus people need to be baptized again

According to reports, the priest has handed in his resignation after a church investigation found that he performed baptisms that were invalid for most of his over 20-year career. Officials said that the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2020 verified that when baptism is granted with the formula “We baptize …” it becomes invalid and thus people need to be baptized again.
RELIGION
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Irish
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Wipes Out After Missing a Step (Video)

Joy Behar had a bit of a scare on Thursday morning, as she completely wiped out during her entrance onto the set of “The View.”. As always, the women filed out in a line and headed to their seats. Behar did make it to the table, but fell as she tried to get into her chair. The other hosts promptly surrounded her and helped her up, with crew members coming to the stage as well.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The US Sun

I’ve been a tattoo artist for 25 years – people are slamming my lion design saying it looks like a movie character

ONE experienced tattoo studio owner made an ink fail that you wouldn't touch with a 39-and-a-half foot pole. A California tattoo artist with over 20 years of experience was supposed to give his client a lion design behind his ear. Instead, the customer got a figure that more resembles the cynical green creature from the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Odessa American

Adam and Eve brought sin into the world

Told in Genesis 2:4 to 3:24, the story of Adam and Eve tells how sin came into the world and it sets up the appearance thousands of years later of Jesus Christ, who offered redemption, ministers say. The Revs. Hector Aguilar and Windsor Archie say the first people created by...
RELIGION
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy