Debate Erupts Over Removing Lucky Charms Mascot For Insensitive Imagery

In light of St. Patrick’s Day, people are debating on whether or not the Lucky Charms mascot is racist. Everyone can remember the Lucky Charms mascot on the front of the cereal box or on their TV screens—the stereotypical leprechaun with red hair wearing all green and a shamrock on his hat.

However, some people are beginning to think it’s a bit racist—an ethnic stereotype, at best.

Is the Lucky Charms mascot actually racist?

Lucky Charms / General Mills/Wikipedia

“I would say that if Leprechauns existed, and did not all look like him, then yes, it would be. Otherwise, no, it is just a cartoon character,” one person says, adding, “Leprechauns are not real. Is Count Chocula racist? Is Cap’n Crunch racist? Is Tony the Tiger racist? No. Neither is Lucky.”

The original debate question posted on Quora / Quora

Another person says, “It’s not a racist caricature, it’s more a xenophobic or an ethic discriminatory caricature. Sadly, this happens regularly in regards to Irish people and what people convey as Irish culture.”

People debate on Lucky Charms mascot / Quora

Others think it’s just a bunch of nonsense. “By simply changing the individual, you see this brutally clear. According to these responses, Aunt Jemima is not a racist caricature either. Liberal hypocrisy, truly, has no boundaries, for it justifies and can justify any posture it pleases.” They concluded with, “When you break it down to the core, the Irish aren’t offended by anything; “they aren’t whiners.””

People debate over Lucky Charms mascot / Quora

Some people are totally understanding of how times have changed, and that even innocent stereotypes are not “acceptable” in this day and age. Someone writes, “More “ethnic” than “racist”, and it’s a national stereotype more than anything. But, yes, it’s a silly stereotype of the sort that was once common, but really isn’t acceptable anymore.”

People debate over Lucky Charms mascot / Quora

Lucky Charms breakfast cereal produced by General Mills first hit store shelves in 1964 by product developer John Holahan. However, Lucky, the cereal’s mascot, was created a year prior in ’63, his voice supplied by the late voice actor Arthur Anderson until 1992. He’s also been voiced by Eric Bauza, Tex Brashear, Jason Graae, Doug Preis, and Daniel Ross.