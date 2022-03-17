ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith not signing with Ravens

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44I3Yg_0eiRp4IG00

The Baltimore Ravens have had a rather eventful 2022 free agency so far. After not making a move over the first 24 hours of the legal tampering period, the team signed safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses. Then the next day they reportedly agreed to a contract with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

However, it is now being reported that Smith is not signing with Baltimore The whole situation seems to be quite complicated, but it appears as if Smith will re-assess his options and see if he can get more money than the initially agreed upon four-year, $35 million deal between him and the Ravens.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that Baltimore felt that they had a verbal agreement with Smith, but the outside linebacker changed his mind.

It’s possible that Smith saw how much money Chandler Jones and Von Miller got from the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills, respectively and thought he could get more money than what he originally agreed upon with the Ravens. Pass rush now jumps to the top of Baltimore’s needs list again, and the team will continue to look at all of their options.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Baker Mayfield Receives Interest From This NFC Team

Earlier today, Baker Mayfield decided to demand a trade from the Cleveland Browns as his team went behind his back and decided to do an interview with Deshaun Watson. In the end, this was the worst thing the Browns could have done, as Watson is not interested in coming to the team. With that in mind, now, the Browns are without a top-tier QB, and at the same time, their current QB has a real grievance with the team.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ian Rapoport
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Who’s telling the truth about Russell Wilson’s divorce from the Seahawks?

The Seahawks worked overtime on Wednesday to sell the idea that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out. Wilson, at his introductory press conference in Denver, called the decision mutual. So who’s telling the truth?. The truth may be a matter of perception. This divorce was a long time coming. Wilson...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy