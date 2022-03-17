COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- St. Patrick's Day Celebrations are back in Southern Colorado after the COVID-19 pandemic put normal events on pause the last two years.

One local restaurant is going all out this year. Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs not only brought back their St. Patrick's Day event but it's also brought back their month-long celebration.

This time last year restaurants were only allowed to have 50% capacity. In 2020, the celebration was canceled.

"We had to have our tables spaced six feet apart and people were really disappointed and also people didn't feel as safe going out last year, this year it is totally the opposite," said Meredith Klube, manager and events coordinator at Jack Quinn's.

In 2021, they only made half of their normal sales on St Patrick's Day.

This year, restaurants and bars can celebrate in full force. Jack Quinn's Irish Pub is feeling lucky and hoping to get a full house and double their sales Thursday.

"We are hoping to have a record-breaking St. Patrick's Day," said Klube.

One ICU nurse KRDO spoke to says it's good to be back.

"The love of the music, the love of friends and family, I just love getting together and it's just a fun day to celebrate--it's good to be out and mask free," said Cinthia McGarry.

Patrons can expect Guinness, Harp, the car bomb, and many other Irish liquors offered at Jack Quinn's.

"This is the holiday where it flips so probably 75% alcohol sales and 20% food," said Cooper Davidson, bar manager for the pub.

The holiday was originally tied to religious ideals but now is celebrated as a symbol of Irish pride.

Jack Quinn's started early on St. Patrick's Day, opening their doors at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, they plan on celebrating until 1 a.m. Friday.

For anyone who misses the celebration Thursday, the Irish pub is celebrating all month long. Click here for more.

The post St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are back, local Irish Pub celebrating all month appeared first on KRDO .