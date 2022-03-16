ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Nighttime work planned on Interstate 5 at Cottonwood Creek Bridge

By Corning Observer
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 4 days ago

Caltrans District 2 and Golden State Bridge, Inc. are currently planning for nighttime polyester concrete work next week on sections of the Cottonwood Creek Bridge on Interstate 5 near the Tehama/Shasta County line.

The following nights motorists should plan for alternating lanes closures on northbound and southbound sections of the bridge between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.: Thursday night - Friday morning (March 17 – 18); and Friday night - Saturday morning (March 18 - 19)

Lane closures for polyester concrete work will take place on one lane in one direction at a time to limit traffic impacts.

Motorists are advised to slow down and drive carefully in the area. Delays for work this week are anticipated to be minimal, due to traffic volumes during nighttime hours on the interstate. Delays may be longer if traffic incidents are associated. Motorists are urged to remain on the freeway and not use local roads to bypass construction efforts and traffic delays. Law enforcement personnel will be present in the area.

Highway conditions, including areas of road work and traffic delays, can be found on QuickMap. Information and updates can also be found on the District 2 Facebook and Twitter pages. Please slow down and drive carefully in and around work zones and watch for personnel working.

Following the completion of polyester concrete work, joint repairs and replacements at hinge points and abutments are planned.

This work and scheduling are subject to change at any time due to weather conditions, overnight temperatures, or other factors. Caltrans and contractor are currently planning for night work for the remainder of these operations.

Contact District 2 at 530-225-3426 with questions or to be added to our email lists for future information and anticipated work dates and times.

Comments / 0

Corning Observer

Corning Observer

Corning, CA
