PG&E upgrading gas lines in Gerber

By Corning Observer
 4 days ago

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is working on a multi-year project that will improve the safety and reliability of the local gas distribution system in Gerber.

PG&E contractors are replacing existing natural gas lines with all-new plastic pipes and in some cases will upgrade gas meters.

Work occurring now in the first phases is in the area bordered by Sampson, San Mateo, Ventura and Worthington avenues. Eventually, the core residential area of Gerber and areas along San Benito Avenue will be upgraded.

The project, expected to continue through 2023, includes boring and trenching to install more than seven miles of gas lines serving more than 400 homes and businesses in Gerber.

Most work is on streets and some is occurring in alleys behind residences and businesses.

When work is occurring along roadways, motorists can expect occasional traffic controls during work hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and an occasional Saturday, except on holidays.

Crews will work in phases to minimize impacts.

PG&E has notified customers by letter along the work area.

