Don’t get me wrong - I love a good restaurant, but is it just me or does food just taste better when it comes from a food truck? I don’t know if it’s because we’re sitting outside, if it's the unique atmosphere of it all or what, but food truck food can just hit different than restaurant food. Restaurant owners, please don’t kill me when I say that. I still love you, and I'm still going to be a loyal customer.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO