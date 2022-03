PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - During its annual Fix a Leak Week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reminding homeowners they can save about 10% on water bills by repairing leaks in their homes. Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe, are obvious and can cause significant water loss, not to mention damage. “If a leak is undetected for a long time, this is exactly what’s going to happen,” Mike Donley of Donley AC & Plumbing explained while showing us under a sink. “The wood gets soaked. The flooring gets ruined. Typically, the cabinets get ruined or the drywall.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO