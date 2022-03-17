Arcade Fire Detail New Album ‘WE,’ Share First Single ‘The Lightning I, II’

I didn’t much care for Arcade Fire’s last album, 2017’s Everything Now, a dreary experiment that idled around in spoken word and “infinite content.” But let’s not dwell on that when there’s “The Lightning I, II,” a full-throated, table-clearing reset from the band’s forthcoming album WE. Produced by Nigel Godrich alongside founding members and lead singers Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, the seven-song, 40-minute record is conceptually split into two halves: The first—called “I”—concerns our personal anxieties, while the second—called “WE”—concerns community and art and love and what we can all accomplish together. Now, Arcade Fire have never sounded great on paper—they’re an indie rock collective who dress like thrift-store vagabonds and one of them plays the hurdy-gurdy!—but “The Lightning I, II” is the sound of a great Arcade Fire song, one that makes the band come alive for the first time in years.

