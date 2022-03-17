ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Arcade Fire Detail New Album ‘WE,’ Share First Single ‘The Lightning I, II’

By Daniel Kreps
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a pair of comeback shows this week in New Orleans, Arcade Fire have revealed WE, the band’s first new album in five years. WE, out May 6 via Columbia Records, was produced by longtime Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich along with Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne. The LP was...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

#Arcade Fire#Mount Desert Island#Columbia Records#Radiohead#R Gine Chassagne#Russian#Sci Fi#Neon
