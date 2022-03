Hundreds of elections administrators continue to face harassment and abuse and fear for their lives on the job, continuing an “alarming” level of threats against the people who help run the nation’s elections.Partisan election interference, political attacks against a historically nonpartisan civic role, and a rise in disinformation has made election work unsustainable, and one in five workers may quit before 2024.A new poll from the Brennan Center for Justice reveals just how “damaging” sustained attacks against election workers and their colleagues have been, “putting apolit­ical elec­tion admin­is­tra­tion and our demo­cratic system in seri­ous danger.”One in six election workers...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO