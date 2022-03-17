ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Arctic has lost a huge volume of sea ice in just a few years

Cover picture for the articleThe Arctic’s sea ice lost around 12.5% of its volume between 2018 and 2021, mostly because...

Antarctic sea ice hits lowest minimum on record

Natural variability is probably the cause, although global warming could have a role. You have full access to this article via your institution. Antarctic sea ice shrank to below 2 million square kilometres this year, the lowest minimum extent since satellite records began 43 years ago. The minimum extent of...
Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
Endurance: ‘Remarkably’ low sea-ice levels helped historic mission to find Shackleton’s lost ship

The historic discovery of Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance was aided by a lower than average level of sea ice in the area where the wreck was found, according to the expedition's chief scientist.Dr Lasse Rabenstein, still on the research vessel after the successful mission to find the legendary lost ship, told The Independent: “The sea ice extent … was remarkably low in the western Weddell Sea this year”, which was “definitely an advantage for the wreck search”.As a result of the low level of sea ice the 440ft ice-breaking research vessel S A Agulhas II “only needed to steam...
Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
Author Correction: Plant LHC-like proteins show robust folding and static non-photochemical quenching

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27155-1, published 25 November 2021. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work by Mork-Jansson et al. and Mork-Jansson and Eichacker describing the heterologous expression of LIL3 in E. coli, LIL3 binding to chlorophyll a and LIL3 dimerization. This work should have been cited at the beginning of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction.
Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
Greenland ice sheet may halve in volume by year 3000

As a result of global warming in the 21st century, the Greenland ice sheet may contribute several meters to sea-level rise in the centuries to come; however, effective climate change mitigation measures will greatly reduce its decay. One of the many effects of global warming is sea-level rise, to which...
