UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-month old puppy found with its paws screwed to a bathroom door is getting help from a South Carolina animal shelter and a specialist. Deputies said the incident happened on Friday, Feb. 25 when they were waved down by a county employee that a suspect may have been under the influence of something strong and had his dog screwed to the wall and barricaded in a bathroom.

