Everything New on Disney+ in April

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Let’s cut to the chase: April is sort of a light month on Disney+. There are new episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight each Wednesday, and new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well. There’s also a bunch of new specials for Earth Day, including the new wildlife movie...

ComicBook

Disney Partners With Nippon For New Anime

Disney has the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and its ever-expanding roster of colorful characters at its disposal, with the gigantic company getting into the streaming game via its streaming service of Disney+. While Star Wars Visions was one of the first forays of the company into the realm of anime, along with the first time that animation studios have taken cracks at the world of Jedi and Sith, it seems that the company is partnering with Nippon TV to work on new anime projects for the future.
COMICS
Seeking Alpha

Disney's New Streaming Model

The streaming wars arguably entered a new phase when Disney (DIS) announced that its D+ service would branch out into a new advertiser-supported tier. This follows an earnings report in February that mentioned a better-than-expected jump in D+ subscribers: the company signed up 11.8 million users versus 7 million per Wall Street projections. It made everyone forget about the anemic just-over-2 million additions in the previous quarter. Disney now has 130 million subscribers compared to the 95 million statistic reported a year ago.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
CNET

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus: Trailer, Release Date and Everything to Know

We've just taken a trip to Tatooine in Disney Plus Star Wars show The Book of Boba Fett, but it won't be our only visit to the desert planet in 2022. Exiled Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi will be getting his own series on May 25, with Ewan McGregor returning to the role he played in the prequel trilogy. The first trailer for that dropped on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
LoneStar 92

HBO Max and Discovery+ Will Be Merged Into One Service

Discovery is nearing the completion of its acquisition of WarnerMedia from AT&T — and when it does it will have to begin the process of merging the two companies’ assets. That will apparently include Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+, and Warner’s streaming service, HBO Max, with one Discovery executive now saying that the two will ultimately be combined into a single platform.
BUSINESS
LoneStar 92

Netflix Announces ‘Resident Evil’ Series Premiere Date

Granted, almost every single movie based on a video game has been terrible, and that includes at least a couple of the Resident Evil movies. But we’re entering a new era in Hollywood; one where video games aren’t turned into movies. They’re turned into television shows. What could go wrong?
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

New Aurora Doll Joins Disney Designer Collection at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest Disney Designer Collection doll is Princess Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty,” now available at Walt Disney World. We found her with the other dolls in Sir Mickey’s at Magic Kingdom. Aurora Disney Designer...
SHOPPING
LoneStar 92

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s First 10 Minutes Are Now Online

If you missed Spider-Man: No Way Home, how does it feel to be the last person on earth to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?. I kid, I kid. But if you did miss the movie in theaters — or you just want to revisit it ahead of its home video release — Marvel and Sony have shared No Way Home’s first ten minutes online. In the extended clip that begins literally from the opening Sony and Marvel logos, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grapples with the news that his secret identity has been revealed to the entire world by Mysterio, and then has to contend with the police, who want to arrest him for his vigilante activities around New York City. At that pont, he’s saved from major prison time — not to mention a movie about Peter Parker stuck in a holding cell for 140 minutes — by a cameo from a huge Marvel hero making his big-screen debut:
MOVIES
LoneStar 92

Pete Davidson Headed to West Texas to Blast Off Into Space With Blue Origin

Pete Davidson is headed to West Texas as a guest of Jeff Bezos to blast off on the next space experience with Blue Origin. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Davidson will be the third celebrity to go to space with Blue Origin following William Shatner and former New York Giants player and co-host of "Good Morning America" Michael Strahan who blasted off on the last two flights respectively.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

‘Lightyear’ Will Reportedly Include a Same-Sex Kiss

Just last week, amidst the outcry from Disney employees over the company’s refusal to publicly address Florida’s recently-passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, there was a report that LGBTQ employees at Pixar were frustrated with what amounted to censorship of same-sex relationships and affection in their movies by their parent company. A statement from this group of employees claimed that Disney removes “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection ... regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”
MOVIES
LoneStar 92

Multiple Mike Myers Return in the Trailer for ‘The Pentaverate’, His New Netflix Series

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Mike Myers unleashed the original Austin Powers on the world, and became one of the signature movie comedians of his era. Several hugely successful sequels followed, but after his 2008 film The Love Guru flopped, his output slowed considerably. Apart from a few supporting roles in other people’s movies, and a stint hosting a revival of The Gong Show as “Tommy Maitland,” it’s been years since he did any new work to stand alongside his popular films of the past.
TV & VIDEOS
LoneStar 92

The Worst ’90s Movies

Ask anyone who was alive during the ’90s, they’ll tell you: It was a magical time. Inflation was low, gas was cheap, and if you wanted to see a new movie on a Friday night you had to go to a theater to do it. And those theaters were absolutely filled with exciting, funny, dramatic films.
MOVIES
LoneStar 92

Netflix and J.J. Abrams Are Making a U2 Series

A common complaint about musical biopics, as popular as they are with audiences, is that they often struggle to cram the scope of an entire life into a span of about two hours. How do you tell the story of a great artist — and include a bunch of their most beloved music — in so short amount of time? Things have to be cut, events have to be condensed, and the whole project can feel like the CliffNotes version of a biography when it’s done wrong.
TV SHOWS
LoneStar 92

Netflix To Start Cracking Down On Password Sharing In Some Countries

If you’re one of the many Netflix users who shares your account with a family member or a friend — or you happen to be the family member or friend who uses someone else’s Netflix account — your days of free Netflix piggybacking may soon come to an end. The streaming service is now testing a feature that would encourage people to share their Netflix account — but only after they pay a few extra bucks to add additional members to their account.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
LoneStar 92

Sam Raimi Wants to Direct a ‘Batman’ Movie

Sam Raimi is a Marvel guy. He made three Spider-Man movies in the 2000s and now he’s back in the fold, making his first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But apparently, Raimi is secretly also a DC guy, and what he really wants to make is ... a Batman movie.
MOVIES
LoneStar 92

10 Things That Only Happen in Movies

As a great philosopher once said, “For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained. To escape, to go some place new. The movies. There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe.”
MOVIES
LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

