Nothing about golf on the PGA Tour has been easy the past few weeks. The Arnold Palmer Invitational was challenging, so much so that Rory McIlroy said he left the event "punch-drunk." The Players was a marathon that stretched into a Monday thanks to wind and rain that made the tour's marquee event a challenge. And now comes the Valspar Championship, which begins Thursday, March 17, and includes a closing three-hole stretch called "the Snake Pit."

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO