Everything to know for Atlanta

Atlanta, GA

By Zach Sturniolo
 1 day ago

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the East Coast to a brand-new version of Atlanta Motor Speedway. As part of a repave, the 1.5-mile oval was also reconfigured with higher banking. Learn all about the new track details, car configurations, odds and much more ahead of Sunday‘s Folds of...

Speedway Digest

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Fr8 208 on Saturday afternoon will mark the third start of Deegan's sophomore season and 26th of her career. Deegan is hoping to turn her luck around this weekend after sustaining damage in each of the first two races this season. The previous race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the Temecula, California native's day end early, retiring after 44 laps.
ATLANTA, GA
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Georgia for the first race weekend on the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in what is sure to be a show. Chase Briscoe became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup Series history with his Phoenix triumph over Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. Will we see our third different first-time winner of the 2022 season this weekend?
ATLANTA, GA
racer.com

NASCAR drivers ready to embrace the unknowns at reprofiled Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been on the NASCAR schedule since 1960, but this weekend it is very much a new racetrack. “I don’t know what to expect,” Denny Hamlin said. “I don’t know if we’re going to be drafting. I don’t think we’re going to be tight pack racing. It’s not going to be Daytona or Talladega, but are we going to be grouped together, so how are you going to build your car? All of those things are going to be question marks, so I have no clue what I’m getting into.”
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

NASCAR TV Schedule: March 2022 (Atlanta Motor Speedway)

Atlanta TV schedule for the triple-header NASCAR weekend. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Atlanta, Georgia. The 1.54-mile track of Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the NASCAR tv schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway below. Atlanta Menu. Truck: Prac |...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Brad Keselowski | Atlanta I Advance

Race – Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. With practice and qualifying back on the horizon for the NASCAR Cup Series, with it comes a unique format. For Atlanta, teams will practice a full 50-minute session Friday evening, followed by a qualifying session Saturday midday.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Larson Visits Georgia Elementary School to Present $25,000 Grant From Hendrick Motorsports

Students at a Georgia elementary school got a surprise visit from NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, a driver for Hendrick Motorsports. The Hendrick, Get Set. Go! program is back, Outsiders. Hendrick Motorsports’ grant initiative is now in its second year of investing in STEM-based education. It officially kicked off on Friday, March 18, just a couple of days before the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Atlanta Motor Speedway

When NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, teams will be in for something new. The 1.5-mile oval was repaved and reconfigured following its July 2021 race, with Speedway Motorsports changing the corner banking from 24 degrees to 28 degrees and widening the frontstretch in an effort to promote superspeedway-style racing similar to Daytona and Talladega.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Rain washes out on-track activity Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. – Rain and a forecast for more precipitation throughout the day led NASCAR to cancel all of Friday’s activities at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series were each scheduled to practice Friday. NASCAR stated it would provide an updated schedule for...
HAMPTON, GA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Ross Chastain to Pull Double Duty at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain will look to win not one, but two races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It isn’t uncommon to see NASCAR drivers compete in more than race in a given raceway and that’s exactly what Ross Chastain will do. He recently announced that in addition to the NASAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, he will also compete in the truck division. Some NASCAR drivers, like Kyle Busch, are regulars at NASCAR’s Xfinity and truck divisions. The professional racer made the announcement of his upcoming double duty earlier this week. He will reportedly drive the number 48 truck for Niece Sports during this weekend’s truck race. Eat Florida Watermelon will act as his title sponsor for the Truck race event.
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

Denny Hamlin comments ahead of the new Atlanta Motor Speedway

This weekend, NASCAR heads to familiar territory this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that ground has been torn up, lifted and repaved to create a total unknown. The banking of the old surface was just 24 degrees. Now, the banking has been lifted to 28 degrees. The corner width has been narrowed as well.
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

Atlanta Qualifying Order: March 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

This weekend, NASCAR rolls into a newly configured Atlanta Motor Speedway. Everything will be different about the 1.54-mile track. View the Atlanta qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series below. The field has been split into two groups. Those groups were set by even and odd finishing positions from the...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Atlanta Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway ... In 152 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick's emotional victory on March 11, 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga.-based track under the RCR banner. Additionally, RCR boasts 29 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and RCR-prepared Chevrolets have led 2,955 laps at the ultra-fast, 1.54-mile oval. Richard Childress, a former driver on NASCAR's senior circuit, recorded his best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ninth, in the Atlanta Journal 500 on Nov. 2, 1980.
ATLANTA, GA

