Everything to know for Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been on the NASCAR schedule since 1960, but this weekend it is very much a new racetrack. “I don’t know what to expect,” Denny Hamlin said. “I don’t know if we’re going to be drafting. I don’t think we’re going to be tight pack racing. It’s not going to be Daytona or Talladega, but are we going to be grouped together, so how are you going to build your car? All of those things are going to be question marks, so I have no clue what I’m getting into.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO