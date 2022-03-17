ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

NASCAR, Hendrick team for Le Mans

By Zack Albert
mrn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING, Fla. — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports announced a cooperative venture Thursday that would bring a modified Next Gen stock car to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the race’s centennial celebration in 2023. The project — which also includes collaborative efforts from IMSA, Chevrolet and...

www.mrn.com

