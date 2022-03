Growing up in the South, grits were going to be something that were always placed on the table for breakfast. In case you're new, grits are made from ground corn, which usually isn’t very sweet but is very filling. A lot of times, grits were substituted for different meals in a lot of family homes if they were going through times, and that's because grits are a substance that sticks to the ribs.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO