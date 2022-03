UFC President Dana White has absolutely no interest in a possible Canelo Alvarez-Kamaru Usman super-fight between the two best competitiors in boxing and MMA. The idea of the UFC’s pound-for-pound best facing his sweet science counterpart in boxing has been a booking Usman has campaigned for since November. It was something he suggested just days before his UFC 268 title defense against Colby Covington, and even more so in the months following his victory inside Madison Square Garden.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO