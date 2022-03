Bad news if you're trying to win someone's heart from another state: Our Minnesota accent has just been ranked as one of the least-sexy in the country. We may not always like to admit it, but we DO have an accent here in Minnesota, right? I mean, it's not as completely over the top as the accent the Cohen brothers used in the movie, Fargo (which was set here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes) but we still do have a sometimes-unique accent and way of speaking.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO