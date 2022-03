A new study suggests that a contributing factor in dementia may come down to a double dose of bad waste management in the brain. A research team led by Yale, Stony Brook University, and the University of Rhode Island found that the body's systems for flushing waste out of the brain failed to work properly when faced with cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA), a condition in which the protein amyloid beta builds up in blood vessels in the brain. CAA is a leading cause of brain hemorrhage and is closely associated with Alzheimer's disease. There is currently no effective treatment for the condition.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO