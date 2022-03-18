"Turning Red" Has Some Pretty Perfect Details Hidden Throughout, So Here Are 41 I Spotted While Watching

Stylized violence, language in emotional time-travel tale. “The Adam Project” is a time-traveling mystery starring Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds, and Zoe Saldaña that has lots of action and humor, as well as emotional family drama that includes deaths of loved ones. A son has never properly forgiven his father for dying young and takes it out on his mother, who’s also grieving. When an older version of himself shows up, he’s drawn into an adventure that gives him the chance to go back in time and repair those relationships. But that adventure is quite dangerous, and while it allows the child to escape school bullies who tease and punch him, it also puts his life in jeopardy repeatedly. Multiple deadly fights with futuristic soldiers involve weapons used to kill by shooting, stabbing (one bloody wound is treated), disintegrating, electrocuting and beating. A tween attacks soldiers with a video game-like drone system. Car chases result in vehicles being shot at, flipped over and exploded. A man jokes about wanting to drown an annoying kid. There’s also a lot of language (“s — t,” “motherf---er,” “a--,” “a — hole,” “goddammit,”

