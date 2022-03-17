ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

AcrIF5 specifically targets DNA-bound CRISPR-Cas surveillance complex for inhibition

By Yongchao Xie
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRISPR-Cas systems are prokaryotic antiviral systems, and phages use anti-CRISPR proteins (Acrs) to inactivate these systems. Here we present structural and functional analyses of AcrIF5, exploring its unique anti-CRISPR mechanism. AcrIF5 shows binding specificity only for the target DNA-bound form of the crRNA-guided surveillance (Csy) complex, but not the apo Csy...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Retraction Note: OCT4 as a target of miR-34a stimulates p63 but inhibits p53 to promote human cell transformation

Retraction to: Cell Death Dis https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2013.563 published online 23 January 2014. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article because concerns have been raised about the reliability of the presented data. An investigation by the US Office of Research Integrity has concluded that western blot images for total protein expression in human cell lines subject to gene depletion and/or overexpression were produced by reusing immunoblot bands and relabeling them to represent different experiments in seven figure panels in five papers and one grant application. In this article, this affects Fig. 5B, representing p53 and p63 levels in human lung epithelial cells with or without gene depletion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Broad defeats Berkeley CRISPR patent

A US decision to award a set of key patents related to CRISPR–Cas9 gene editing to the Broad Institute could spell the end for a long-running dispute over inventorship with the University of California and the University of Vienna. Catherine Shaffer. Ann Arbor, MI, USA. A ruling by the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

In vivo anti-tumor effect of PARP inhibition in IDH1/2 mutant MDS/AML resistant to targeted inhibitors of mutant IDH1/2

Treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are scarce. Recurring mutations, such as mutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 and -2 (IDH1/2) are found in subsets of AML and MDS, are therapeutically targeted by mutant enzyme-specific small molecule inhibitors (IDHmi). IDH mutations induce diverse metabolic and epigenetic changes that drive malignant transformation. IDHmi alone are not curative and resistance commonly develops, underscoring the importance of alternate therapeutic options. We were first to report that IDH1/2 mutations induce a homologous recombination (HR) defect, which confers sensitivity to poly (ADP)-ribose polymerase inhibitors (PARPi). Here, we show that the PARPi olaparib is effective against primary patient-derived IDH1/2-mutant AML/ MDS xeno-grafts (PDXs). Olaparib efficiently reduced overall engraftment and leukemia-initiating cell frequency as evident in serial transplantation assays in IDH1/2-mutant but not -wildtype AML/MDS PDXs. Importantly, we show that olaparib is effective in both IDHmi-naÃ¯ve and -resistant AML PDXs, critical given the high relapse and refractoriness rates to IDHmi. Our pre-clinical studies provide a strong rationale for the translation of PARP inhibition to patients with IDH1/2-mutant AML/ MDS, providing an additional line of therapy for patients who do not respond to or relapse after targeted mutant IDH inhibition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CX-5461 induces radiosensitization through modification of the DNA damage response and not inhibition of RNA polymerase I

Increased ribosome biogenesis is a distinguishing feature of cancer cells, and small molecule inhibitors of ribosome biogenesis are currently in clinical trials as single agent therapy. It has been previously shown that inhibiting ribosome biogenesis through the inhibition of nuclear export of ribosomal subunits sensitizes tumor cells to radiotherapy. In this study, the radiosensitizing potential of CX-5461, a small molecule inhibitor of RNA polymerase I, was tested. Radiosensitization was measured by clonogenic survival assay in a panel of four tumor cell lines derived from three different tumor types commonly treated with radiation. 50Â nM CX-5461 radiosensitized PANC-1, U251, HeLa, and PSN1 cells with dose enhancement factors in the range of 1.2"“1.3. However, 50Â nM CX-5461 was not sufficient to inhibit 45S transcription alone or in combination with radiation. The mechanism of cell death with the combination of CX-5461 and radiation occurred through mitotic catastrophe and not apoptosis. CX-5461 inhibited the repair and/or enhanced the initial levels of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks. Understanding the mechanism of CX-5461-induced radiosensitization should be of value in the potential application of the CX-5461/radiotherapy combination in cancer treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhibition#Crispr#Dna#Science And Technology#Crispr Cas#Acrs#Apo Csy#Cas8f#Access
Nature.com

Author Correction: Plant LHC-like proteins show robust folding and static non-photochemical quenching

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27155-1, published 25 November 2021. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work by Mork-Jansson et al. and Mork-Jansson and Eichacker describing the heterologous expression of LIL3 in E. coli, LIL3 binding to chlorophyll a and LIL3 dimerization. This work should have been cited at the beginning of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

SGSM2 inhibits thyroid cancer progression by activating RAP1 and enhancing competitive RAS inhibition

Thyroid cancer (TC) is one of the most common malignancies involving the head and neck, and its incidences are increasing every year. Small G protein signaling modulators 2 (SGSM2) belongs to a newly identified protein group that contributes to numerous cancer progression. However, its role in TC remains unknown. The aim of this study was to explore the functions and underlying molecular mechanism of SGSM2 in the progression of thyroid tumorigenesis. Here, we demonstrated that SGSM2 expression was markedly decreased in TC, and that lower SGSM2 expression was potentially related to worse patient prognosis. Meanwhile, the SGSM2 levels were not directly correlated with BRAF or RAS mutations in TC. Based on our functional analysis, ectopic SGSM2 expression strongly prevented cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenic activity in TC cells that harbored wild type RAS. Mechanistically, we demonstrated that SGSM2 interacted with Small G protein Ras-associated protein 1(RAP1) and augmented its activity. Activated RAP1 then competitively suppressed RAS activation and thereby downregulated output of MAPK/ERK and PI3K/Akt networks, which are primary contributors of TC. In summary, the present study reports a tumor suppressive role of SGSM2 in TC. Moreover, we revealed the underlying molecular mechanism, thus providing a potential therapeutic target for TCs that harbor wild type RAS.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of the hexamerization of SARS-CoV-2 endoribonuclease and modeling of RNA structures bound to the hexamer

Non-structural protein 15 (Nsp15) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) forms a homo hexamer and functions as an endoribonuclease. Here, we propose that Nsp15 activity may be inhibited by preventing its hexamerization through drug binding. We first explored the stable conformation of the Nsp15 monomer as the global free energy minimum conformation in the free energy landscape using a combination of parallel cascade selection molecular dynamics (PaCS-MD) and the Markov state model (MSM), and found that the Nsp15 monomer forms a more open conformation with larger druggable pockets on the surface. Targeting the pockets with high druggability scores, we conducted ligand docking and identified compounds that tightly bind to the Nsp15 monomer. The top poses with Nsp15 were subjected to binding free energy calculations by dissociation PaCS-MD and MSM (dPaCS-MD/MSM), indicating the stability of the complexes. One of the identified pockets, which is distinctively bound by inosine analogues, may be an alternative binding site to stabilize viral RNA binding and/or an alternative catalytic site. We constructed a stable RNA structure model bound to both UTP and alternative binding sites, providing a reasonable proposed model of the Nsp15/RNA complex.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition allocates spikes during hippocampal ripples

Sets of spikes emitted sequentially across neurons constitute fundamental pulse packets in neural information processing, including offline memory replay during hippocampal sharp-wave ripples (SWRs). The relative timing of neuronal spikes is fine-tuned in each spike sequence but can vary between different sequences. However, the microcircuitry mechanism that enables such flexible spike sequencing remains unexplored. We recorded the membrane potentials of multiple hippocampal CA1 pyramidal cells in mice and found that the neurons were transiently hyperpolarized prior to SWRs. The pre-SWR hyperpolarizations were spatiotemporally heterogeneous, and larger hyperpolarizations were associated with later spikes during SWRs. Intracellular blockade of Clâˆ’-mediated inhibition reduced pre-SWR hyperpolarizations and advanced spike times. Single-unit recordings also revealed that the pre-SWR firing rates of inhibitory interneurons predicted the SWR-relevant spike times of pyramidal cells. Thus, pre-SWR inhibitory activity determines the sequential spike times of pyramidal cells and diversifies the repertoire of sequence patterns.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Resting-state theta activity is linked to information content-specific coding levels during response inhibition

The neurophysiological processes underlying the inhibition of impulsive responses have been studied extensively. While also the role of theta oscillations during response inhibition is well examined, the relevance of resting-state theta activity for inhibitory control processes is largely unknown. We test the hypothesis that there are specific relationships between resting-state theta activity and sensory/motor coding levels during response inhibition using EEG methods. We show that resting theta activity is specifically linked to the stimulus-related fraction of neurophysiological activity in specific time windows during motor inhibition. In contrast, concomitantly coded processes related to decision-making or response selection as well as the behavioral inhibition performance were not associated with resting theta activity. Even at the peak of task-related theta power, where task-related theta activity and resting theta activity differed the most, there was still predominantly a significant correlation between both types of theta activity. This suggests that aspects similar to resting dynamics are evident in the proportion of inhibition-related neurophysiological activity that reflects an "alarm" signal, whose function is to process and indicate the need for cognitive control. Thus, specific aspects of task-related theta power may build upon resting theta activity when cognitive control is necessary.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Itaconate inhibits TET DNA dioxygenases to dampen inflammatory responses

As one of the most induced genes in activated macrophages, immune-responsive gene 1 (IRG1) encodes a mitochondrial metabolic enzyme catalysing the production of itaconic acid (ITA). Although ITA has an anti-inflammatory property, the underlying mechanisms are not fully understood. Here we show that ITA is a potent inhibitor of the TET-family DNA dioxygenases. ITA binds to the same site on TET2 as the co-substrate Î±-ketoglutarate, inhibiting TET2 catalytic activity. Lipopolysaccharide treatment, which induces Irg1 expression and ITA accumulation, inhibits Tet activity in macrophages. Transcriptome analysis reveals that TET2 is a major target of ITA in suppressing lipopolysaccharide-induced genes, including those regulated by the NF-ÎºB and STAT signalling pathways. In vivo, ITA decreases the levels of 5-hydroxymethylcytosine, reduces lipopolysaccharide-induced acute pulmonary oedema as well as lung and liver injury, and protects mice against lethal endotoxaemia, depending on the catalytic activity of Tet2. Our study thus identifies ITA as an immune modulatory metabolite that selectively inhibits TET enzymes to dampen the inflammatory responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Late Quaternary dynamics of Arctic biota from ancient environmental genomics

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04016-x Published online 20 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, David Nogues Bravo's name appeared incorrectly (David Bravo Nogues). Ref. 61 has also been updated to read "Wang, Y. et al. Supporting data for: Late Quaternary dynamics of Arctic biota from ancient environmental genomics. https://doi.org/10.18710/3CVQAG, DataverseNO, V1 (2021)". The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TNF inhibition enhances depletion of synovial fibroblasts by ferroptosis

In a newly reported study, activation of the ferroptosis pathway of necrosis reduced numbers of synovial fibroblasts in the mouse collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model, thereby limiting damage to articular cartilage and bone and attenuating progression of arthritis. Ferroptotic targeting of activated synovial fibroblasts could provide a new therapeutic strategy for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy