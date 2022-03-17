ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mary J. Blige On Why She Doesn’t Have Children

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary J. Blige is currently celebrating the success of her new album ​​Good Morning Gorgeous, which was the top-selling album by a woman when it was released last month. She is also getting personal and recently opened up to E!’s Daily Pop on why she doesn’t have...

www.bet.com

Comments / 14

Gee Wiz
1d ago

she likes her freedom but MARRIED A BUM who left and is taking all of her money... now she can't sit down if she wanted to... THEY set her up🤔

Reply(2)
2
Heav Haynes
1d ago

I dont believe her, but anyhoo she's at an age where it isnt safe for her to have children now. But that's her business

Reply
2
