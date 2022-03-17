Mary J. Blige On Why She Doesn’t Have Children

Tamar Braxton continues to be open with her fans despite leaving reality television. Tamar Braxton was always an open book on “Braxton Family Values.” When it came to her family, they have had their ups and downs over the years. In particular, Tamar has clashed with her sisters. And at times, this had led to controversial moments on and off of the show. However, Tamar’s battle with her mental health was a turning point. She decided it was time to walk away from the show so she could work on herself. According to Tamar, reality television almost killed her. So she’s been happy to be away from the cameras and step back from drama as much as she can.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 26 DAYS AGO