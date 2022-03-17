ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

UPDATED: Massachusetts House of Representatives to vote on bill banning hair discrimination

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The bill aimed at banning race-based discrimination targeting hair texture and hairstyles was unanimously approved Thursday by the Massachusetts House. __________________________________________________________________. The Massachusetts House of Representatives will soon...

www.newbedfordguide.com

TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Block Bill Banning Racist Hair Discrimination

After Republicans voted to block a bill that would ban race-based hair discrimination, Democratic members of Congress vowed to bring the legislation back up for another vote in the coming weeks. On Monday — the last day of Black History Month — the Crown Act failed to pass the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
In Style

Congress Passed the CROWN Act

Today, the U.S. House passed the CROWN Act, bringing race-based hair discrimination one step closer to being banned from coast to coast. According to ABC News, the Democratic-led House voted 235-189 to pass the bill (H.R. 2116), which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." The bill protects individuals with natural and protective hairstyles, such as locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, and Afros, from discrimination.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Anti-trans Kristi Noem challenged on why 90% of LGBT+ teens in South Dakota suffer anxiety or depression

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has come under fire after she was left clueless about a question on why nearly 90 per cent of the state’s LGBTQ+ community had a high depression rate.Ms Noem, who signed an exclusionary bill that bars transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, was left stumped when she was confronted by a reporter with a statistic about the high rate of mental health issues suffered by the LGBT+ community in South Dakota.“I don’t know,” Ms Noem said. “That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”Following her response, the White House...
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios Denver

Democratic bill to ensure unrestricted abortion access in Colorado gets first hearing at Capitol

Colorado wants to make a national statement when it comes to abortion: It is legal here at all times.Driving the news: The General Assembly will hold its first hearing Wednesday on a bill to enshrine unrestricted access to the medical procedure into state law.Why it matters: The Democratic lawmakers who authored the legislation say it's a direct response to new laws in Texas and Florida that add restrictions on abortion in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this year.The move is a first step toward asking Colorado voters to approve a constitutional protection on the 2024 ballot.State...
COLORADO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Senate votes to remove mask mandate for public travel

On Tuesday the U.S. Senate voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The vote comes less than a week after the White House stated it would extend the requirement one month, which was set to expire on March 18. The extension is the third since the mandate was put in place in March 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

Georgia House votes to abolish permit to carry gun in public

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans pushed a bill through the Georgia House on Friday that would abolish the requirement for a background check and license to carry a handgun in public — moving a step closer to the “constitutional carry” that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election year.
POLITICS
Harper's Bazaar

House Passes CROWN Act, Banning Race-Based Hair Discrimination At Work

In a huge step for the Black community, the House of Representatives Friday passed a bill that would ban race-based hair discrimination at work, federal programs, housing programs, and public accommodations. The CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," "prohibits discrimination based on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

