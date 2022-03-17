Resident of Kyiv Apartment Building Shelled by Russians Shares Her Experience

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, took to social media to publish drone footage of a Ukrainian attack on a Russian post outside of Kyiv. Ukrainian forces haven't revealed the exact location of these attacks that saw Russian vehicles and barracks go up in thick white smoke. Business Insider also confirmed that geolocation hasn't been possible for this clip and even though it has been shared widely on social media by reporters and military analysts, the location remains under the wraps.

