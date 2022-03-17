Resident of Kyiv Apartment Building Shelled by Russians Shares Her Experience

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed. Captured troops - who have been filmed in breach of the Geneva Convention - have begged not to be sent back to Russia, fearing they will be shot by their own people.
The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, took to social media to publish drone footage of a Ukrainian attack on a Russian post outside of Kyiv. Ukrainian forces haven't revealed the exact location of these attacks that saw Russian vehicles and barracks go up in thick white smoke. Business Insider also confirmed that geolocation hasn't been possible for this clip and even though it has been shared widely on social media by reporters and military analysts, the location remains under the wraps.
UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia. Speaking in a video released shortly after midnight, Zelensky said: “If you don’t close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory."
(KYIV, Ukraine) — Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russian shelling damaged several residences in the city’s Podil neighborhood, just north of the city center and about 1.5 miles from the so-called “government quarter” that holds the presidential palace, president’s office and other significant offices. Officials...
Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens was retweeted by the Russian Embassy on Monday after using the phrase "Russian lives matter" amid the country's devastating invasion of Ukraine. "Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad," she wrote last Wednesday. "That our leaders and government institutions are allowing...
Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
