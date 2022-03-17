ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 takeaways from Rams' deal with WR Allen Robinson

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRZEh_0eiQqVl800

The Rams missed out on re-signing Von Miller in free agency, losing him to the Bills. But one day later, they bounced back by striking a big deal of their own – with a wide receiver.

They agreed to a three-year, $46.5 million deal with Allen Robinson, a shocking signing by the receiver-rich Rams. Wideout wasn’t viewed as a major priority, but the Rams can never have enough talent at the position, apparently.

Here are six takeaways from the addition of Robinson, which will become official once he puts pen to paper.

1

McVay can never have enough receivers

Since McVay arrived as L.A.’s head coach in 2017, these are some of the receivers the Rams have added:

  • Robert Woods
  • Cooper Kupp
  • Sammy Watkins
  • Brandin Cooks
  • Van Jefferson
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Allen Robinson

And that doesn’t even include Tutu Atwell, who the Rams used a second-round pick on last year. Needless to say, McVay puts a ton of value in the wide receiver position and never seems satisfied with the group he has.

It’s seemed to work because the Rams have reached the Super Bowl twice in four years, but they put more assets into the wideout spot than any team in the NFL.

2

Robinson finally has a top quarterback

The list of quarterbacks Robinson has had to play with throughout his career, including college, is not a pretty one. It includes players who aren’t even in the NFL. Yet, he’s still somehow put together three 1,000-yard seasons as a pro despite catching passes from the likes of Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Now that he gets to play with Stafford, the sky’s the limit for Robinson in the Rams offense. He could legitimately put up 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns.

3

Atwell pick looks even worse now

There were a lot of eyebrows raised when the Rams selected Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick in last year’s draft. His rookie season was nothing short of a disaster, playing just eight games before injuring his shoulder. He didn’t touch the ball once on offense and looked uncomfortable returning punts and kicks.

Now with Robinson joining an already-deep receiver group, it’s even harder to see a path to playing time for Atwell in 2022. Unless the Rams trade Woods and Jefferson, Atwell isn’t going to get many opportunities to play on offense.

It’s unfair to call a player a bust after just one season, but his impact is going to be limited for another year unless he makes a massive jump forward this offseason.

4

Uncertain future for Woods and Jefferson

The Rams are always open to trading players, even ones perceived as being key starters. They did it with Michael Brockers, Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks and Marcus Peters, and they also cut Todd Gurley after giving him a big extension. In other words, no one is safe.

Woods and Jefferson could potentially be used as trade chips now, with the Rams attempting to add draft picks or starters at other positions by dealing one of their starting receivers. Trading Woods would also add $7.1 million in cap space for Los Angeles, and he’s also coming off a torn ACL.

The Rams added Odell Beckham Jr. last year when Woods was still healthy, which meant Jefferson was going to be the No. 4 receiver. They still like Jefferson, but the front office might also see him as expendable after two seasons.

5

Stafford excels with bigger receivers

During his career with the Lions, Stafford had a chance to play with Calvin Johnson, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, who were all downfield threats with the ability to win a jump ball. Robinson brings that same skill set in a 6-foot-3 frame. He’s outstanding at the catch point, consistently coming down with passes in tight coverage.

Robinson is one of the best contested-catch receivers, which is an element the Rams were lacking before Beckham came aboard last season.

He doesn’t separate the way Kupp, Woods and Beckham do, but he has a massive catch radius and is a legitimate outside receiver who can win outside the numbers. Stafford loves receivers in that mold and should thrive with Robinson lining up as the X receiver outside.

6

Beckham’s timetable may be longer than anticipated

Les Snead said previously that Beckham might miss the first half of the regular season due to his knee injury, so the Rams were fully aware of his limited availability heading into free agency. There hasn’t been any movement or news on Beckham’s prospects of signing as a free agent, which could suggest his timetable to return is longer than anticipated.

The Rams could still sign him at some point – and they hope to – but with Robinson coming into the fold, it seems less likely that they’re also going to keep Beckham. If the injury is worse than expected or his timeline is pushed back to, say, December or January, that might be the reason for the Rams pursuing Robinson instead.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Adam Schefter
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
ClutchPoints

What Aaron Rodgers truly believed about Davante Adams trade situation

Aaron Rodgers may have ended up returning to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but his Last Dance post with Davante Adams before the year began ultimately still came true. The pair will now be making sweet touchdown symphonies with different musicians heading into the 2022 NFL season. But if you told Aaron Rodgers if this is how he imagined things would shake out, he reportedly would’ve been surprised.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
NBC Sports

Who’s telling the truth about Russell Wilson’s divorce from the Seahawks?

The Seahawks worked overtime on Wednesday to sell the idea that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out. Wilson, at his introductory press conference in Denver, called the decision mutual. So who’s telling the truth?. The truth may be a matter of perception. This divorce was a long time coming. Wilson...
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys should sign Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney

Although they lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, the Los Angeles Rams brought back a core of their frontline players and added receiver Allen Robinson, intending to defend their Super Bowl title. Then Tom Brady surprisingly unretired and returned to...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL free agency: Von Miller, Mitchell Trubisky among top signings

The Los Angeles Rams zigged when other teams zagged. Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay built a Super Bowl team in large part by hitting on foundational pieces in free agency, such as Leonard Floyd, Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr. and Eric Weddle. The Rams...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy