6 takeaways from Rams' deal with WR Allen Robinson

The Rams missed out on re-signing Von Miller in free agency, losing him to the Bills. But one day later, they bounced back by striking a big deal of their own – with a wide receiver.

They agreed to a three-year, $46.5 million deal with Allen Robinson, a shocking signing by the receiver-rich Rams. Wideout wasn’t viewed as a major priority, but the Rams can never have enough talent at the position, apparently.

Here are six takeaways from the addition of Robinson, which will become official once he puts pen to paper.

1

McVay can never have enough receivers

Since McVay arrived as L.A.’s head coach in 2017, these are some of the receivers the Rams have added:

Robert Woods

Cooper Kupp

Sammy Watkins

Brandin Cooks

Van Jefferson

Odell Beckham Jr.

Allen Robinson

And that doesn’t even include Tutu Atwell, who the Rams used a second-round pick on last year. Needless to say, McVay puts a ton of value in the wide receiver position and never seems satisfied with the group he has.

It’s seemed to work because the Rams have reached the Super Bowl twice in four years, but they put more assets into the wideout spot than any team in the NFL.

2

Robinson finally has a top quarterback

The list of quarterbacks Robinson has had to play with throughout his career, including college, is not a pretty one. It includes players who aren’t even in the NFL. Yet, he’s still somehow put together three 1,000-yard seasons as a pro despite catching passes from the likes of Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Now that he gets to play with Stafford, the sky’s the limit for Robinson in the Rams offense. He could legitimately put up 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns.

3

Atwell pick looks even worse now

There were a lot of eyebrows raised when the Rams selected Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick in last year’s draft. His rookie season was nothing short of a disaster, playing just eight games before injuring his shoulder. He didn’t touch the ball once on offense and looked uncomfortable returning punts and kicks.

Now with Robinson joining an already-deep receiver group, it’s even harder to see a path to playing time for Atwell in 2022. Unless the Rams trade Woods and Jefferson, Atwell isn’t going to get many opportunities to play on offense.

It’s unfair to call a player a bust after just one season, but his impact is going to be limited for another year unless he makes a massive jump forward this offseason.

4

Uncertain future for Woods and Jefferson

The Rams are always open to trading players, even ones perceived as being key starters. They did it with Michael Brockers, Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks and Marcus Peters, and they also cut Todd Gurley after giving him a big extension. In other words, no one is safe.

Woods and Jefferson could potentially be used as trade chips now, with the Rams attempting to add draft picks or starters at other positions by dealing one of their starting receivers. Trading Woods would also add $7.1 million in cap space for Los Angeles, and he’s also coming off a torn ACL.

The Rams added Odell Beckham Jr. last year when Woods was still healthy, which meant Jefferson was going to be the No. 4 receiver. They still like Jefferson, but the front office might also see him as expendable after two seasons.

5

Stafford excels with bigger receivers

During his career with the Lions, Stafford had a chance to play with Calvin Johnson, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, who were all downfield threats with the ability to win a jump ball. Robinson brings that same skill set in a 6-foot-3 frame. He’s outstanding at the catch point, consistently coming down with passes in tight coverage.

Robinson is one of the best contested-catch receivers, which is an element the Rams were lacking before Beckham came aboard last season.

He doesn’t separate the way Kupp, Woods and Beckham do, but he has a massive catch radius and is a legitimate outside receiver who can win outside the numbers. Stafford loves receivers in that mold and should thrive with Robinson lining up as the X receiver outside.

6

Beckham’s timetable may be longer than anticipated

Les Snead said previously that Beckham might miss the first half of the regular season due to his knee injury, so the Rams were fully aware of his limited availability heading into free agency. There hasn’t been any movement or news on Beckham’s prospects of signing as a free agent, which could suggest his timetable to return is longer than anticipated.

The Rams could still sign him at some point – and they hope to – but with Robinson coming into the fold, it seems less likely that they’re also going to keep Beckham. If the injury is worse than expected or his timeline is pushed back to, say, December or January, that might be the reason for the Rams pursuing Robinson instead.