The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has reached a record high, and experts say they could go higher in the weeks to come. The national average price of regular gasoline has risen to $4.25, up $1.46 per gallon since last year, according to AAA. Prices at the pump vary by region, trending higher in the West and Northeast, and lower in the Midwest and Southeast.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO