Free Bulky Item Drop-Off at Elks Lodge Saturday

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with Republic Services, will host a community cleanup day, offering residents the opportunity to properly dispose of bulky items for free. The drop-off location will be at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge, at 11551 Trask Avenue. The event is open to Garden Grove residents only.

Residents may bring unwanted household items, including bulky items and electronic waste, such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, televisions, printers, and computers. This will be a self-service event in which residents will be unloading their own items, on a first-come, first-served basis, until bins are full.

Items not accepted include hazardous waste, including paint and oil; and green waste, such as grass clippings and leaves. For a complete list of banned items, visit ggcity.org/cleanup-days.

The next community cleanup day will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Morningside Elementary School, located at 10521 Morningside Drive.

The community cleanup initiative is part of the City’s continued effort to keep public areas clean and clear of clutter, while providing residents with free access to disposal services.

Republic Services also provides special collections of bulky items at no charge for residents in single-family homes. Each household receives up to three bulky item pickups per calendar year and is limited to up to 10 items per pickup. The service is by appointment only. To schedule a pick-up appointment, call (714) 238-2444.

For more information about the City’s community cleanup days, visit ggcity.org/cleanup-days.