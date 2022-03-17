ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Free Bulky Item Drop-Off at Elks Lodge Saturday

Garden Grove, California
Garden Grove, California
 4 days ago

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with Republic Services, will host a community cleanup day, offering residents the opportunity to properly dispose of bulky items for free. The drop-off location will be at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge, at 11551 Trask Avenue. The event is open to Garden Grove residents only.

Residents may bring unwanted household items, including bulky items and electronic waste, such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, televisions, printers, and computers. This will be a self-service event in which residents will be unloading their own items, on a first-come, first-served basis, until bins are full.

Items not accepted include hazardous waste, including paint and oil; and green waste, such as grass clippings and leaves. For a complete list of banned items, visit ggcity.org/cleanup-days.

The next community cleanup day will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Morningside Elementary School, located at 10521 Morningside Drive.

The community cleanup initiative is part of the City’s continued effort to keep public areas clean and clear of clutter, while providing residents with free access to disposal services.

Republic Services also provides special collections of bulky items at no charge for residents in single-family homes. Each household receives up to three bulky item pickups per calendar year and is limited to up to 10 items per pickup. The service is by appointment only. To schedule a pick-up appointment, call (714) 238-2444.

For more information about the City’s community cleanup days, visit ggcity.org/cleanup-days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Government
City
Garden Grove, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Garden Grove, CA
Society
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks Lodge#Hazardous Waste#Green Waste#Printers#Republic Services
Garden Grove, California

Garden Grove, California

34
Followers
161
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy