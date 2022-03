CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog near the lake. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.Partly cloudy and much warmer for Wednesday. A strong south wind will boost highs into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That's more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.A front will slide through the area on Thursday allowing for a chance for showers. Highs will be near 60 degrees, with cooler temperatures near the lake.Shower chances continue Friday with highs cooler in the mid-40s. Rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch in most locations.Near 50 degrees and partly cloudy for Saturday, then near 60 degrees on Sunday.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of lake fog. Low 38°WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 68°THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High 60°

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO