ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Syngenta tackling broadleaf weeds

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal crop protection company Syngenta is looking to help...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Syngenta announces new seed treatment option for soybean farmers

The EPA has registered a new seed treatment innovation from Syngenta. CruiserMaxx APX offers soybean farmers protection against early-season insects and disease. CruiserMaxx APX combines Syngenta’s CrusierMaxx Vibrance seed treatment with picarbutrazox, a novel mode of action. The seed treatment provides protection against Pythium and Phytophthora, as well as Fusarium, Rhizoctonia, seed-borne diseases, and early-season insects.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

USDA Deadline for Cover Crop Program is March 15

The USDA is reminding producers that the deadline for the Pandemic Cover Crop Program is March 15. The program provides farmers who plant cover crops and have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA. All cover crops reportable for the Farm Service...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

5 strategies to overcome weed control issues

Heading into the 2022 growing season, farmers are faced with a host of worrisome challenges for weed control options. Kevin Bradley, Extension weed specialist at the University of Missouri, addresses these challenges and offers solutions. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

USDA Invests More Than $166.5 Million in Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $166.5 million in 108 infrastructure projects as part of implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is working with local communities in 23 states to invest in new dam and flood prevention projects and in repairs on existing watershed infrastructure, which are all part of USDA’s broader national infrastructure investment.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadleaf Weeds#Crop Protection#Midwestern#News Syngenta#Commodity Classic
freightwaves.com

3PL recap: Creating predictable carrier relationships

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Creating predictable results with carrier relationships. DETAILS: FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill sits down with Michael Johnson to discuss creating predictable revenue streams with a freight brokerage. It’s about leaving the transactional lifestyle behind and focusing on building the relationships needed to move consistent freight.
INDUSTRY
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best propane weed torch

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Herbicides can remain in the environment long after application and contaminate soil and water, creating a toxic environment. They can also have undesirable effects on nontarget plants. Extreme heat, however, is a quick and effective way to eradicate weeds without chemicals. To control weeds in this manner, all you need is a quality propane weed torch.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

USDA-NIFA invests over $13M to treat,  eradicate livestock diseases

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) today announced an investment of over $13 million in research that explores novel therapies and prevention strategies for animal diseases that cost the agricultural industry billions worldwide. “The health of agricultural animals is critical to ensuring the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Agoro Carbon separates from Yara

Agoro Carbon Alliance announces it will become an independent business, effective April 1 2022. This move makes Agoro Carbon Alliance a full legal entity separate from Yara and is part of the business’s long-term strategy to decarbonize agriculture. Agoro Carbon Alliance will remain 100% owned and backed by Yara....
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Web3 technology 'puts farmers in charge of their data'

Innovations such as Web3, the third generation of the internet, and easy-to-use video-based technologies in local languages have the potential to drive change in agriculture in developing countries, say technology advocates. Web3, which refers to efforts to create a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain technology and focused...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Save Foods, Auryon Team Up To Bring Green Treatment To Africa

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods SVFD (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it is collaborating with Auryon Holdings, a strategic advisory and private equity firm, to make Save Foods’ green treatment available in Sub-Saharan Africa. Save Foods’ treatment can benefit African countries by helping to provide populations with fresher, healthier produce while also assisting African packers to meet export standards. “With a strategy in place to extend Save Foods’ global reach and to address the increased demand for our green products worldwide, our next step is to help African farmers to get better quality and more value from their crops,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “We want to equip growers and packers with Save Foods treatment to minimize waste and optimize the shelf life of their crops. Also, with global supply chains still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently by the Ukraine crisis, improving local food supply is becoming increasingly important.”
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Thriving as a senior-level professional during a merger

A merger might be an exciting development for a company’s board of directors, but it tends to be highly stressful for managers who have to guide their team through the changes. Since it’s commonplace for managers and other employees to find out about the merger at the same time (just as the public announcement happens), it’s no easy task to keep everyone calm and productive. Never mind thriving.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Experts answer questions from beef producers

I’ve covered dozens of cattle seminars and filled a hundred notebooks with the expert advice and opinions of Extension agents, company scientists, association bigwigs, and farmers and ranchers. While the prepared remarks are often really good, my pencil works the hardest after a speaker asks, “Any questions?” That’s when...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy